Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

HDIV’s nearly 10% yield is pitched as a way to make your TFSA “create its own $7,000,” but it comes with real trade-offs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • You can’t legally “double” TFSA contribution room, but you can build tax-free income that compounds inside the account.
  • HDIV targets high monthly distributions using covered calls and about 25% leverage, which helps explain the big yield.
  • That income isn’t guaranteed, and covered calls plus leverage can limit upside and amplify losses in rough markets.
10 stocks we like better than Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF

Canadians know money mistakes are easier to avoid when people talk about them. Yet many still don’t.

A recent TD survey found that 62% of Canadians believe regular family conversations about scams would make them feel less vulnerable to fraud, but only 23% say those conversations happen consistently. That gap says a lot about financial confidence. People want better protection, better information, and fewer surprises. But the conversations often start too late.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

One way to double

The same idea applies to investing. A phrase like “double your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution” can sound exciting, but investors need to know exactly what it means. You can’t legally double your TFSA contribution room. The annual limit stays the annual limit. What you can do is build a TFSA that produces its own stream of tax-free cash.

That’s the key. One way to double that annual contribution is to produce your own cash stream. For 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. So the better question is this: could your TFSA investments eventually generate another $7,000 a year on their own?

That’s where the “double your contribution” idea comes from. You contribute your $7,000. Then, over time, your TFSA starts producing its own contribution-sized cash flow. You can reinvest those monthly distributions, buy more investments, spread the cash into other dividend stocks, or hold it for future opportunities. Either way, the income stays inside the TFSA and compounds tax-free.

Consider HDIV

That’s the idea behind using a high-income exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) inside a TFSA. The ETF currently shows an annualized yield of about 9.8%. At that rate, a position of roughly $71,000 could generate close to $6,500 in annual distributions, assuming the payout and unit price hold steady.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HDIV$23.762,988$2.16$6,454.08Monthly$70,994.88

HDIV is built for monthly income. It holds a diversified portfolio of primarily Canadian covered call ETFs, with a sector mix broadly similar to the S&P/TSX 60. That gives investors exposure to major Canadian sectors such as financials, energy, utilities, and other dividend-heavy areas of the market.

The ETF also uses modest leverage of about 25% to boost income and growth potential. That helps explain the high yield. The May distribution was $0.19 per unit, paid monthly. For TFSA investors who like seeing cash come in regularly, that structure can be appealing. Monthly income can also change behaviour. Instead of waiting for quarterly dividends, investors can put small amounts of cash to work again and again. That can help build momentum, especially in a TFSA where taxes don’t eat away at distributions, capital gains, or withdrawals.

Considerations

But HDIV isn’t risk-free. Covered call ETFs can trade some upside for income. When markets surge, the strategy may lag a plain index ETF because some gains can be capped. Leverage adds another layer of risk. It can help in rising markets, but it can also make losses feel worse during selloffs.

Investors should also remember that distributions can change. A high yield today doesn’t promise the same payout forever. Hamilton itself notes that distributions may vary. ETF values also move with the market, and past returns don’t guarantee future performance. So, HDIV works best for the right kind of investor. It’s not ideal for someone who wants maximum long-term growth at any cost. A broad-market ETF may be cleaner for that. But for someone using a TFSA to build a tax-free monthly income, HDIV has a clear role.

The smarter move may be balance. An investor could use part of a TFSA for HDIV and keep the rest in dividend-growth stocks or broad-market ETFs. That way, the account can generate income today while still leaving room for capital appreciation.

Bottom line

The key is not to chase yield blindly. It’s to understand the product, the income, and the risks before putting money to work.

HDIV won’t literally increase your annual TFSA limit. But it could help your TFSA create its own cash-flow engine. For investors who want tax-free income, that may be one practical way to make a $7,000 contribution feel much larger.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, strong financial positions, consistent dividend payouts, and attractive growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA balance at 55 is lower than many people expect, which highlights how much unused room many Canadians…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock isn't just a reliable income investment during recessions; it's also a company with years of growth potential…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady blue-chip stocks that pay growing dividends? Here are three that are on the top of the…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX dividend stocks stand out for their ability to sustain and grow their payouts year after year in…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly-paying REITs can help build a TFSA income stream, but each of these three comes with a different risk profile.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.9% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar in June 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for 7.9% monthly income? Nexus Industrial REIT trades at a 39% NAV discount with improving payouts...

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) stands out as a value play in itself after a nasty slump.

Read more »