1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

HDIV’s nearly 10% yield is pitched as a way to make your TFSA “create its own $7,000,” but it comes with real trade-offs.

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A recent TD survey found that 62% of Canadians believe regular family conversations about scams would make them feel less vulnerable to fraud, but only 23% say those conversations happen consistently. That gap says a lot about financial confidence. People want better protection, better information, and fewer surprises. But the conversations often start too late.

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One way to double

The same idea applies to investing. A phrase like “double your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution” can sound exciting, but investors need to know exactly what it means. You can’t legally double your TFSA contribution room. The annual limit stays the annual limit. What you can do is build a TFSA that produces its own stream of tax-free cash.

That’s the key. One way to double that annual contribution is to produce your own cash stream. For 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. So the better question is this: could your TFSA investments eventually generate another $7,000 a year on their own?

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That’s where the “double your contribution” idea comes from. You contribute your $7,000. Then, over time, your TFSA starts producing its own contribution-sized cash flow. You can reinvest those monthly distributions, buy more investments, spread the cash into other dividend stocks, or hold it for future opportunities. Either way, the income stays inside the TFSA and compounds tax-free.

Consider HDIV

That’s the idea behind using a high-income exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) inside a TFSA. The ETF currently shows an annualized yield of about 9.8%. At that rate, a position of roughly $71,000 could generate close to $6,500 in annual distributions, assuming the payout and unit price hold steady.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HDIV $23.76 2,988 $2.16 $6,454.08 Monthly $70,994.88

HDIV is built for monthly income. It holds a diversified portfolio of primarily Canadian covered call ETFs, with a sector mix broadly similar to the S&P/TSX 60. That gives investors exposure to major Canadian sectors such as financials, energy, utilities, and other dividend-heavy areas of the market.

The ETF also uses modest leverage of about 25% to boost income and growth potential. That helps explain the high yield. The May distribution was $0.19 per unit, paid monthly. For TFSA investors who like seeing cash come in regularly, that structure can be appealing. Monthly income can also change behaviour. Instead of waiting for quarterly dividends, investors can put small amounts of cash to work again and again. That can help build momentum, especially in a TFSA where taxes don’t eat away at distributions, capital gains, or withdrawals.

Considerations

But HDIV isn’t risk-free. Covered call ETFs can trade some upside for income. When markets surge, the strategy may lag a plain index ETF because some gains can be capped. Leverage adds another layer of risk. It can help in rising markets, but it can also make losses feel worse during selloffs.

Investors should also remember that distributions can change. A high yield today doesn’t promise the same payout forever. Hamilton itself notes that distributions may vary. ETF values also move with the market, and past returns don’t guarantee future performance. So, HDIV works best for the right kind of investor. It’s not ideal for someone who wants maximum long-term growth at any cost. A broad-market ETF may be cleaner for that. But for someone using a TFSA to build a tax-free monthly income, HDIV has a clear role.

The smarter move may be balance. An investor could use part of a TFSA for HDIV and keep the rest in dividend-growth stocks or broad-market ETFs. That way, the account can generate income today while still leaving room for capital appreciation.

Bottom line

The key is not to chase yield blindly. It’s to understand the product, the income, and the risks before putting money to work.

HDIV won’t literally increase your annual TFSA limit. But it could help your TFSA create its own cash-flow engine. For investors who want tax-free income, that may be one practical way to make a $7,000 contribution feel much larger.