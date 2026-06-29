Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Canadian Dividend Stock is Down 46% and Worth Owning for Decades

This Canadian Dividend Stock is Down 46% and Worth Owning for Decades

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) might be more of a riskier play amid AI disruption, but shares are oversold at this point.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Summer volatility and AI-driven uncertainty may pressure tech, but deep value can still exist in beaten-down names where fear is already priced in.
  • Constellation Software (CSU) looks attractive after a 50%+ drawdown, with a rebound underway and a reasonable ~16.6x forward P/E as it uses its cash to buy software assets cheaply and potentially benefit from AI as an upsell feature.

As volatility looks to prevail through the summer months as investors digest what could be one of the more active starts to the second half in recent memory, questions linger as to whether or not there’s still deep value to be had out there.

Indeed, increased volatility in the tech and AI trades could be a yellow or red flag for some. And the continued pains within SaaS might be a reason to steer clear of the tech sector entirely. At least until things settle down and we’re given a bit more clarity on where the economy goes from here, as AI advances while pushing firms to raise the bar on their prices due to higher DRAM and NAND costs.

AI is still a long-term disinflationary or even deflationary force. But in these earlier days of the buildout and boom in the hardware “picks and shovels,” it’s starting to look like it’s adding to inflation that’s already become quite heated in recent quarters. Any way you look at it, though, I still think there’s value, especially in the deep end of the waters, where few investors may dare to venture.

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software stock looks like a huge bargain right here

Personally, I think a name like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) looks like a stellar market bargain while the shares attempt to stage a comeback from a vicious share price haircut in excess of 50%. In the past three months, the stock has been up 18%.

And while time will tell if this is the bottom, I do think that the AI fear has been more than priced into the valuation at this point. Sure, AI is a disruptive force, but don’t think that Constellation Software’s business model is going to fall underwater overnight. If anything, Constellation is in some of the more resilient names across the software space.

And, believe it or not, AI might actually act as a catalyst to help level up the portfolio of software. In any case, switching costs remain high when it comes to some forms of software. And until the renewal rates implode, I wouldn’t be so quick to bet against Constellation, especially as AI acts as a new feature to upsell existing clientele. As Constellation looks through the AI-driven software wreckage, I think there are opportunities for the software firm to get more for its investment dollar.

Getting cheap enough to back up the truck on in spite of AI unknowns

Though $2,800 per share seems like a steep price to pay, I do think that the price of admission (16.6 times forward price-to-earnings) is more than reasonable, especially as the firm starts deploying capital at a time when software has arguably never been this cheap.

Constellation has plenty of cash, ample options, and you can bet that the firm will be busy looking to make the most of a chaotic environment that might just allow for big bargains to be had, especially as firms look to make radical moves to get on the right side of the AI wave.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Typical Canadian TFSA and RRSP Contributions at Age 45

| Jitendra Parashar

Saving consistently is important, but choosing the right investments matters just as much. Here are two top Canadian stocks that…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Fine Print Every Canadian Should Read Before Holding U.S. Stocks

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV) charges a tax so potent, neither the TFSA nor even the mighty RRSP…

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 6.1% Dividend Yield

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly-paying TSX stock has a solid history of reliable distributions and offers a well-protected yield of 6.1%.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 6.1% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Want to earn Tax-free monthly income in your TFSA? This TSX royalty stock yields 6.1% with a diversified top-line cash-flow…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Grab These Dividend Stocks Now Before Their Prices Rise and Yields Drop

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are not only trading off their highs, but they also both offer yields of…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

BCE or Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Explore BCE's recent changes and its impact on dividend growth amid rising AI investments in the telecom sector.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With BCE’s Dividend?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE’s dividend was cut sharply in 2025, but the new payout may now be on firmer ground for long-term income…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

What the Typical Canadian TFSA Looks Like by Age 50

| Kay Ng

The first step is to fully contribute to your TFSA. The second step is to invest it wisely according to…

Read more »