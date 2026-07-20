Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Giants Looking Attractive After a Recent Pullback

Dividend Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Giants Looking Attractive After a Recent Pullback

These stocks offer attractive dividend yields at their current prices.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Retirees and other income investors are searching for opportunities to buy dividend stocks at fair values for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) trades near $60 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $70 at the 2026 high.

The dip in the share price gives investors a chance to pick up a solid 4% dividend yield from a stock that has increased the dividend in each of the past 26 years.

CNRL grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal development investments. The company has the size and balance sheet strength to buy large Canadian assets when the sector is under pressure. Upswings in energy prices, as we have seen in the oil market in 2026, then drive higher returns on the added production. CNRL can also afford to expand output by tapping its vast reserves of both oil and natural gas. The company has a very high success rate with its drilling program.

Oil prices are creeping back up as the dispute between the United States and Iran further restricts oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz. If attacks continue and the war expands across the region, the price of oil could potentially spike back above US$100 per barrel. This would drive up the share prices of major oil producers.

Even if a sustained ceasefire is put in place and oil prices slide back to pre-war levels, CNRL should still be a solid pick for the long term. Export capacity for Canadian oil and natural gas increased in the past couple of years, and more pipelines and export facilities are likely on the way.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) cut its dividend last year, The stock’s recent dip below $30 per share has extended a slide that began in 2022 when the share price was above $70. The dividend reduction and the decline in the stock have been painful for long-term BCE shareholders. In the near term, the company continues to face some headwinds.

Declining advertising revenue in traditional TV and radio assets puts pressure on the media division. A drop in the number of newcomers to Canada, particularly students, has reduced a source of product and subscription sales for mobile phones and internet services.

On the upside, the price wars that hit margins over the past couple of years have moderated, and BCE has diversified its revenue stream by expanding into the United States through a major acquisition of an internet services provider. The company is also investing in sovereign data centres and AI services to meet demand from Canadian businesses and government agencies that want to keep their data on Canadian soil.

While most of the bad news should already be priced into the share price, investors looking for big gains in the stock will likely have to be patient. This makes BCE a contrarian pick right now, but the current dividend payout should be safe. Investors who buy BCE stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.7%.

The bottom line

CNRL and BCE pay attractive dividends and now trade at discounted prices. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio targeting dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put $5,000 to work in July by spreading it across five proven Canadian stocks tied to big, long-term trends.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canada High Yield Dividend Index ETF (TSX:VDY) provides consistent monthly dividend income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don't solely count on a workplace pension. You can build your own inflation-protected retirement passive income stream with TSX dividend…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Decades of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are ideal for long-term,…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Only 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Thirty-year “forever” stocks aren’t about perfect quarters; they’re about owning essential businesses you rarely need to sell.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

The 6.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient business model, disciplined acquisition strategy, healthy payout ratio, and stable cash flow generation, Automotive Properties is well-equipped…

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

A 6.2% Dividend Stock Paying $50 Every Month

| Puja Tayal

Discover the role of dividends in the stock market. See how they can help manage risk and assure better returns…

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Investor’s Dream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into roughly $477 a year in tax-free monthly income with this 6.8%-yielding Canadian REIT.

Read more »