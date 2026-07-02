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How to Use Your TFSA to Turn $7,000 Into a Bigger Long-Term Opportunity

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can become a long-term growth bet on U.S. tech leaders if you’re willing to handle volatility.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • ZQQ gives TFSA investors hedged exposure to the Nasdaq-100, packed with major AI and tech-driven businesses.
  • It’s built for long-term growth, not income, and the TFSA makes compounding returns tax-free.
  • The risks are big tech drawdowns and the currency hedge, which can hurt if the U.S. dollar rises.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can disappear into cash, or it can become a long-term growth engine. For 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. That’s useful room, but the real opportunity comes from what investors do with it.

Cash may feel safe, yet it won’t do much to build retirement wealth over 10, 20, or 30 years. A growth-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX:ZQQ) can give that same $7,000 a much bigger boost.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

ZQQ

ZQQ isn’t an income play. It’s not built for monthly cash flow or high dividends. It’s built for exposure to the Nasdaq-100, one of the world’s most powerful growth indexes. That means investors get access to large non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, including leaders in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and consumer technology.

That’s where the long-term opportunity comes in. The companies inside ZQQ are tied to some of the biggest business trends of the next decade. ZQQ gives Canadian investors a simple way to own a basket of those tech-focused businesses inside a tax-free account.

The fund’s size also adds comfort. ZQQ had about $3.2 billion in net assets as of June 9, 2026. It’s one of the more established Canadian-listed ways to buy Nasdaq-100 exposure while hedging U.S. dollar movements back to Canadian dollars.

Numbers don’t lie

The fee is reasonable for the strategy. ZQQ’s management fee is 0.35%, and its management expense ratio is 0.39%. That’s higher than some plain-vanilla broad-market ETFs, but investors are paying for Nasdaq-100 exposure in Canadian dollars with currency hedging.

Inside a non-registered account, capital gains and distributions can create tax friction. Inside a TFSA, growth, dividends, and withdrawals are tax-free. That makes the account especially useful for growth assets that could compound over many years.

ZQQ also solves a common Canadian investor problem: home-country bias. Many Canadians already own banks, pipelines, utilities, telecom stocks, and Canadian dividend names. Those can be great holdings, but Canada’s market is small and concentrated. ZQQ adds exposure to U.S. innovation without forcing investors to pick individual American stocks.

Looking ahead

That said, investors need to respect the risk. ZQQ is concentrated in growth and technology. When markets love artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mega-cap tech, the ETF can perform extremely well. When sentiment turns, it can fall hard.

The currency hedge is another factor. Hedging can reduce swings from U.S.-Canadian dollar moves, which some investors like. But if the U.S. dollar strengthens against the Canadian dollar, a hedged ETF may not benefit the same way an unhedged U.S. equity ETF would.

So ZQQ works best for patient investors. It’s not a place to park next month’s house down payment or emergency fund. It’s better suited for TFSA money that can stay invested for years. And if we see growth similar to last year, that compounding can start right away with even a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT1-YEAR RETURNPROJECTED SHARE PRICEPROJECTED POSITION VALUE
ZQQ$199.7735$0.44$15.38Quarterly$6,991.9537.78%$275.24$9,633.40

Bottom line

A smart approach may be to use ZQQ as one part of the TFSA, not the whole account. Investors could pair it with Canadian dividend stocks, broad-market ETFs, or fixed-income exposure depending on their goals and risk tolerance.

For investors who want tax-free exposure to technology, AI, cloud computing, and global digital growth, ZQQ looks like one practical way to turn $7,000 into a bigger long-term opportunity.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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