Canada Wants More Major Projects: This TSX Stock Already Has a $10.5 Billion Backlog

New power and nuclear contracts will add billions more to third-quarter backlog.

Aecon ended the second quarter with $10.5 billion of backlog.

Canada’s infrastructure wish list is getting enormous. Ports, power plants, transmission lines, mines, railways, nuclear facilities, and other projects are moving through Ottawa’s Major Projects Office (MPO). The office now supports 18 projects and 8 broader strategies aimed at expanding trade, energy, transportation, and critical infrastructure.

Announcing projects is the easy part, but somebody eventually has to build them. That’s why Aecon Group (TSX: ARE) has become much more interesting.

Source: Getty Images

Follow the spending

Big infrastructure programs don’t immediately become revenue for construction companies. Projects need approvals, financing, engineering, contracts, and years of actual construction. Investors therefore need something firmer than a government announcement.

I’d start with backlog. Backlog represents contracted work that hasn’t yet been completed. It doesn’t guarantee future profit, but it provides a useful picture of revenue already waiting to be earned. Aecon finished the second quarter with $10.5 billion of backlog. That’s substantially better than the $7.9 billion figure behind the original headline.

More work arrived

Aecon operates across civil construction, transit, utilities, nuclear power, industrial projects, and infrastructure concessions. That puts it directly in several areas in which Canada wants to expand.

In July, an Aecon-led consortium won the Greenlight Electricity Centre contract in Alberta. Aecon’s share is worth $1.7 billion and will enter third-quarter backlog. The power plant will support growing electricity demand from data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Then came nuclear. In September, Aecon teams received contracts worth $3 billion for the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station refurbishment. Aecon’s share totals $1.8 billion, also headed into third-quarter backlog. Its share of Winnipeg’s North End sewage-treatment upgrade adds roughly another $271 million.

Earnings are catching up

The operating numbers are improving too. Second-quarter revenue jumped 25% year over year to $1.6 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) doubled to $82.4 million from $41.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.1% from 3.2%.

That’s the number I’d watch closely. Construction companies can win enormous contracts and still disappoint investors if margins vanish through cost overruns. Aecon needs the growing backlog to produce profitable work, not merely busy job sites.

For investors looking at Canadian growth stocks, that’s the difference between an infrastructure story and an actual earnings thesis.

Considerations

There’s one obvious problem. Aecon isn’t undiscovered. Shares closed October 1 at $56.82, more than doubling from their 52-week low around $24. The stock trades near 30 times forward earnings.

Its $0.19 quarterly dividend provides only about a 1.4% yield, so this isn’t primarily an income play. The valuation reflects plenty of optimism about infrastructure spending, nuclear work, utilities, and execution.

Construction risk remains real too. Large projects can suffer delays, labour shortages, material inflation, disputes, and cost overruns. Aecon has dealt with painful legacy-project problems before. I wouldn’t confuse a $10.5 billion backlog with $10.5 billion of guaranteed profit.

Bottom line

Canada wants to build more. Aecon already has $10.5 billion of reported contracted work, and billions more in major awards announced since the end of the second quarter.

I’d consider the stock when buying stocks in Canada but I’d build the position gradually after its enormous rally. The exciting part isn’t Ottawa announcing another mega-project. It’s watching those announcements turn into contracts Aecon can actually invoice.