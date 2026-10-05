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Canada Wants More Major Projects: This TSX Stock Already Has a $10.5 Billion Backlog

Canada’s major-project push is creating real contract opportunities for one increasingly busy TSX infrastructure builder.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Aecon ended the second quarter with $10.5 billion of backlog.
  • Revenue rose 25% while adjusted EBITDA doubled during the latest quarter.
  • New power and nuclear contracts will add billions more to third-quarter backlog.

Canada’s infrastructure wish list is getting enormous. Ports, power plants, transmission lines, mines, railways, nuclear facilities, and other projects are moving through Ottawa’s Major Projects Office (MPO). The office now supports 18 projects and 8 broader strategies aimed at expanding trade, energy, transportation, and critical infrastructure.

Announcing projects is the easy part, but somebody eventually has to build them. That’s why Aecon Group (TSX: ARE) has become much more interesting.

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Follow the spending

Big infrastructure programs don’t immediately become revenue for construction companies. Projects need approvals, financing, engineering, contracts, and years of actual construction. Investors therefore need something firmer than a government announcement.

I’d start with backlog. Backlog represents contracted work that hasn’t yet been completed. It doesn’t guarantee future profit, but it provides a useful picture of revenue already waiting to be earned. Aecon finished the second quarter with $10.5 billion of backlog. That’s substantially better than the $7.9 billion figure behind the original headline.

More work arrived

Aecon operates across civil construction, transit, utilities, nuclear power, industrial projects, and infrastructure concessions. That puts it directly in several areas in which Canada wants to expand.

In July, an Aecon-led consortium won the Greenlight Electricity Centre contract in Alberta. Aecon’s share is worth $1.7 billion and will enter third-quarter backlog. The power plant will support growing electricity demand from data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Then came nuclear. In September, Aecon teams received contracts worth $3 billion for the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station refurbishment. Aecon’s share totals $1.8 billion, also headed into third-quarter backlog. Its share of Winnipeg’s North End sewage-treatment upgrade adds roughly another $271 million.

Earnings are catching up

The operating numbers are improving too. Second-quarter revenue jumped 25% year over year to $1.6 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) doubled to $82.4 million from $41.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.1% from 3.2%.

That’s the number I’d watch closely. Construction companies can win enormous contracts and still disappoint investors if margins vanish through cost overruns. Aecon needs the growing backlog to produce profitable work, not merely busy job sites.

For investors looking at Canadian growth stocks, that’s the difference between an infrastructure story and an actual earnings thesis.

Considerations

There’s one obvious problem. Aecon isn’t undiscovered. Shares closed October 1 at $56.82, more than doubling from their 52-week low around $24. The stock trades near 30 times forward earnings.

Its $0.19 quarterly dividend provides only about a 1.4% yield, so this isn’t primarily an income play. The valuation reflects plenty of optimism about infrastructure spending, nuclear work, utilities, and execution.

Construction risk remains real too. Large projects can suffer delays, labour shortages, material inflation, disputes, and cost overruns. Aecon has dealt with painful legacy-project problems before. I wouldn’t confuse a $10.5 billion backlog with $10.5 billion of guaranteed profit.

Bottom line

Canada wants to build more. Aecon already has $10.5 billion of reported contracted work, and billions more in major awards announced since the end of the second quarter.

I’d consider the stock when buying stocks in Canada but I’d build the position gradually after its enormous rally. The exciting part isn’t Ottawa announcing another mega-project. It’s watching those announcements turn into contracts Aecon can actually invoice.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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