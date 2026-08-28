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Here’s How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300 a Month, Tax-Free

With resilient cash flows, strong business models, and attractive growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks offer investors dependable income and sustainable long-term returns.

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Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT offers a 6.65% yield from a high-quality tenant base and strategic property locations, with robust growth potential through ongoing developments and a substantial project pipeline.
  • Peyto Exploration and Development provides a 5.71% yield, leveraging low-cost operations and strong reserves, with plans for significant production enhancements and sustainable dividend payments.

Amid the current uncertain economic environment, passive income can play a pivotal role in strengthening long-term financial security by providing a reliable cash flow stream beyond active employment. Among income-generating strategies, investing in high-yield dividend stocks that pay monthly distributions can be an effective way to build a consistent passive-income stream.

Investors can further enhance the tax efficiency of this strategy by holding eligible investments within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where investment income and capital gains can generally grow tax-free, subject to available contribution room. For 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $109,000. With this in mind, a $60,000 investment, divided equally between the following two monthly-paying dividend stocks, could generate more than $300 in monthly income. Let’s take a closer look at these two stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$27.81079$29,996.20$0.15$166.35Monthly
PEY$25.221189$29,986.58$0.12$142.68Monthly
Total$309.03Monthly
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive option for income-focused investors, supported by its resilient cash flows and generous distribution yield. The REIT owns and operates 201 strategically located properties across Canada, with a high-quality tenant base. Approximately 95% of its tenants have a regional or national presence, while 80% provide essential services, helping SmartCentres maintain strong occupancy and collection rates across economic cycles.

The REIT could also benefit from steady lease renewals at higher rates and ongoing lease-up activity. With a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, SmartCentres currently offers a forward yield of approximately 6.7%.

Looking ahead, strong demand for Canadian retail space, coupled with limited new supply due to elevated construction costs, could support long-term growth. SmartCentres also has approximately 0.6 million square feet of properties under construction, including a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire store in Toronto and two self-storage facilities in British Columbia. Furthermore, its development pipeline contains approximately 87 million square feet of potential projects. Given its resilient cash flows and extensive growth pipeline, SmartCentres appears well positioned to sustain its distributions and deliver attractive long-term income.

Peyto Exploration and Development

Another Canadian stock that could appeal to income-focused investors is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY), which currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 5.7%. The energy producer benefits from low-cost operations, a long-life reserve base, disciplined capital allocation, and an efficient operating model, supporting resilient financial performance across economic and commodity-price cycles. Backed by strong cash generation, Peyto has paid approximately $3.5 billion in dividends since 1998 and currently distributes $0.12 per share monthly.

Looking ahead, elevated oil and natural gas prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions could provide a favourable backdrop for Peyto. The company plans to invest $450–550 million this year to enhance its production capabilities, including drilling 70–80 net wells and undertaking gathering and plant-debottlenecking projects.

Peyto’s approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves provide a substantial inventory of future development opportunities. Management also targets long-term annual production growth of 5–10%, which could support cash-flow generation, capital investments, debt reduction, and sustainable dividend payments. With a healthy net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.1 at the end of the second quarter, Peyto appears well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive monthly income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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