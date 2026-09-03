Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on Pullbacks

A Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on Pullbacks

This high-yield stock offers good prospects for dividend growth.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian investors are looking for good opportunities to add quality dividend stocks to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios focused on income and total returns.

investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) trades near $70 per share at the time of writing, compared to $80 a few weeks ago. The dip is giving investors who missed the big rally over the past three years a chance to pick up ENB shares at a nice discount to the 2026 high.

Enbridge is a good stock to own if you want to get exposure to growth in the American energy sector through a top Canadian firm. The company has focused most of its acquisition spending in recent years on diversifying its asset base, primarily in the United States.

Enbridge spent US$3 billion to buy an oil export terminal in Texas. This was before the wars in Ukraine and Iran disrupted international oil supplies and drove up global demand for Canadian and American oil. In 2024, Enbridge spent US$14 billion to buy three American natural gas utilities. The deals made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America and provided a nice complement to the company’s existing natural gas transmission infrastructure that already moved about 20% of the natural gas used by American businesses and households. Demand for natural gas is expected to rise steadily in the next few years as gas-fired power generation facilities are built to provide power to AI data centres.

On the renewables side of the business, Enbridge acquired the third-largest American solar and wind developer in 2022. The division is now building solar and wind power installations for tech firms that want to get as much power as possible from renewable sources as part of their overall electricity buy for the data centres.

At home, Enbridge is a partner on the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility nearing completion on the coast of British Columbia. Enbridge also has various other tuck-in infrastructure expansion projects underway.

In total, Enbridge’s current secured capital program spread out across the different divisions is around $41 billion. As the new assets get completed and start to generate revenue, the company expects adjusted earnings and distributable cash flow to rise by roughly 5% per year over the medium term. This should enable the board to continue raising the dividend at a steady pace. Enbridge increased the dividend in each of the past 31 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of close to 5.6%.

Risks

Additional downside is possible in the coming months. Profit taking could continue as investors who bought at the bottom of the last pullback around $44 in late 2023 decide to lock-in gains.

Rising yields in the bond market and risks of interest rate hikes due to rising inflation are also headwinds for Enbridge. The company uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so higher borrowing expenses can reduce profits and cut into cash available to pay down debt or raise dividends.

In addition, Enbridge is facing challenges on its Line 5 pipeline that runs from Michigan to Ontario. The Michigan governor wants to shut down the pipeline, citing environmental risks. Part of the decades-old pipeline runs along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

The bottom line

Enbridge’s current dividend yield pays investors well to ride out near-term turbulence. Further weakness in the share price would be an opportunity to add to the position.

If you have money to put to work in a buy-and-hold dividend portfolio, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 19% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock is down about 19% from its 52-week high, but its record FFO, a 5.1% dividend yield,…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Bullish on This TFSA Dividend Stock Yielding 2.7% Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

Boardwalk REIT’s monthly distributions, resilient operating growth, and discounted valuation could make it an attractive TFSA stock to buy now.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for Beginner Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

A look at three of the best dividend stocks in Canada for beginner investors, including their yields and why they…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Watching This 4.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Sienna Senior Living offers investors a 4.6% dividend yield with monthly payouts, while its recent share price pullback makes the…

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. Telus: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock to Own Through 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge and Telus both offer attractive yields, but their financials and underlying fundamentals reveal a big difference in dividend stability…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Comfortably Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

While no dividend is guaranteed, these companies have shown their ability to generate resilient cash flows and return capital.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

Are these high-yield TSX stocks oversold?

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

The Market Has Punished This Dividend Giant Enough: I’d Buy Before Sentiment Turns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power’s dividend looks safer than the stock price suggests, and a long-term Meta data-centre deal could drive future demand.

Read more »