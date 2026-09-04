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What’s Actually Going On With Telus’s Dividend?

Telus’s dividend cut is likely to strengthen its financial position and enable it to maintain a sustainable payout ratio.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Telus cut its quarterly dividend by roughly 55% amid ongoing challenges.
  • Despite the dividend cut, Telus stock still offers a 5.6% yield.
  • The company plans to use about $2.7 billion in dividend savings through 2028 to reduce leverage, cut costs, and strengthen its balance sheet.

Telus (TSX: T) has drawn significant investor attention following a recent dividend reduction. Despite lowering its distribution, the stock’s yield remains appealing at 5.6%, raising questions about whether it represents a good buying opportunity for income investors.

Long recognized as a reliable dividend stock on the TSX with a strong record of consistent hikes, the telecom leader was forced to adjust its payout strategy due to persistent operational hurdles. Management initially put dividend growth on hold before slashing the quarterly payout by roughly 55%.

This reduction reflects the stress on the company’s profitability and cash reserves. In December 2025, Telus signalled a shift toward financial conservatism by pausing its dividend growth initiative and holding the quarterly distribution flat at $0.42 per share.

Conditions have grown increasingly challenging since then. Telus faces a tough domestic market characterized by stiff competition, aggressive price discounting, slowing population growth, and regulatory friction, all of which hinder profitability.

Telus’s recent earnings reflect these ongoing headwinds. Its adjusted net income dropped from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025. Weakness continued in 2026, with its bottom line declining 26% in Q2 compared to the prior-year period.

By trimming the dividend, Telus aims to preserve capital, manage its high debt load, and strengthen its balance sheet.

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Source: Getty Images

What’s ahead for Telus?

By cutting its dividend, Telus expects to conserve roughly $2.7 billion in total cash through 2028, directing these savings toward debt reduction. The company closed Q2 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 3.5 times, reflecting heightened financial leverage due to persistent operational headwinds.

To improve its balance sheet, leadership intends to bring this leverage ratio down to 3 times or lower by year-end 2028. This deleveraging plan relies on higher organic free cash flow, lower dividend payouts, controlled capital expenditures, and funding raised through non-core asset sales.

As part of its capital optimization strategy, Telus is focused on reviewing its asset portfolio and pursuing real estate divestments to pay down debt further and bolster liquidity.

With the capital-intensive TELUS PureFibre buildout nearing completion, Telus’s future capital deployment will focus strictly on projects that yield returns exceeding the company’s cost of capital. Further, a broader cost-efficiency initiative will streamline operations and remove redundancies through technology integration.

Moving forward, growth-oriented investments will target key high-yield segments, including wireless services, fibre networks, and digital and AI infrastructure.

All these measures are likely to strengthen its financial position and enable it to maintain a sustainable payout ratio. Also, its focus on value-accretive customer growth augurs well for growth and supports future payouts.

Is Telus stock a buy?

For investors who already owned Telus stock, the dividend reduction is obviously disappointing. However, the move will strengthen the company’s financial position over the longer term. Improving its balance sheet could give Telus more flexibility to invest in network infrastructure, grow its user base, and capitalize on new opportunities.

Further, Telus lowered its target payout ratio to 45% to 60%, compared with the previous range of 60% to 75%. The revised range is more sustainable in the long run.

Overall, the lower dividend commitment, reduced capital expenditures, more sustainable payout target, and substantial decline in Telus’s share price improve the stock’s overall investment appeal. For investors with a long-term outlook, these factors suggest that Telus stock could be an attractive buy.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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