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How Much Do You Need Invested Before You Can Ease Up on Retirement Saving?

Once your portfolio gets big enough, annual growth can outpace your contributions, and compounding starts doing the heavy lifting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The key idea is time: at roughly 4% real returns, a large balance can reach $1 million with fewer new contributions.
  • “Easing up” should mean flexibility, not stopping, because returns won’t be steady and goals change.
  • Sun Life fits a long runway with diversified earnings and a growing dividend, though it isn’t cheap near highs.

There comes a strange point in retirement saving when your portfolio can potentially earn more in a decent year than you contribute to it. It sounds impossible, but here’s where it gets interesting.

A $400,000 portfolio growing 7% in one year would gain $28,000 before any new contributions. Suddenly that $500 automatic monthly deposit isn’t doing all the heavy lifting anymore.

It doesn’t mean retirement saving should stop. That said, it does mean you may eventually earn yourself permission to loosen the belt a little.

woman gazes forward out window to future

Source: Getty Images

Compounding takes over

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada states starting earlier can mean saving less each month because your money has longer to compound. Eventually, the investments already accumulated become the bigger part of the equation.

Suppose the goal is a $1 million portfolio at 65, measured in today’s purchasing power. If investments produced a 4% annual return after inflation, here’s approximately how much would need to be invested at different ages to reach $1 million without another contribution.

AGEYEARS UNTIL 65AMOUNT INVESTED TODAY
3530$308,319
4025$375,117
4520$456,387
5015$555,265
5510$675,564

These are illustrations, not guarantees. Markets won’t return exactly 4% above inflation every year, fees matter, and retirement goals vary wildly. Still, the table shows why the first few hundred thousand dollars can feel painfully slow. Once the portfolio becomes large enough, time starts doing an uncomfortable amount of work.

“Ease up,” don’t quit

Someone aged 40 with roughly $375,000 already invested could theoretically reach $1 million in today’s dollars by 65 under those assumptions without contributing another cent. That said, I wouldn’t recommend switching retirement savings off.

Instead, this could be the point where contributions become more flexible. Maybe maxing a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) becomes less urgent during an expensive child-care year. Maybe some money goes toward paying down a mortgage, travelling, or simply living now rather than saving every spare dollar for age 65.

Continuing even smaller contributions also creates a margin of safety if returns disappoint. Investors can spread those savings between an RRSP and inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), depending on contribution room and tax circumstances. Then the investments themselves need enough time and quality to keep compounding.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is the sort of company I’d consider for that long runway. Sun Life earns money from insurance, wealth management, benefits, and asset management across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That diversification provides several ways to grow as populations age and more households accumulate retirement assets.

The latest results remain strong. Second-quarter underlying net income climbed 11% year over year to $1.12 billion, while underlying earnings per share increased 13% to $2.02. Assets under management reached almost $1.7 trillion, up 10%. Sun Life’s capital position also remained healthy, with a 145% LICAT ratio. That growth supported a rising dividend.

At $114.40 per share, the current $3.84 annualized dividend yields about 3.4%. Sun Life also trades around 13.7 times forward earnings. That isn’t screaming bargain, particularly with the shares close to their 52-week high. Insurance results can also be hit by claims, markets, credit conditions, and weaker asset-management flows.

Bottom line

Still, investors building a diversified collection of Canadian blue-chip stocks don’t necessarily need explosive returns once the portfolio reaches critical mass.

The first stage of retirement saving is about feeding the portfolio. Eventually, the portfolio should start feeding itself. Getting there doesn’t mean you have to stop saving. It means saving can finally stop running your life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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