The name attached to your TFSA could determine how smoothly the account passes to your family after death.

Who Gets Your TFSA When You Die? Check the Name on Your Account

A beneficiary can receive the death-date value tax-free, but later investment growth may become taxable.

A spouse named successor holder can generally keep the TFSA and its future growth tax-free.

You can spend decades building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), then leave behind a surprising amount of paperwork because of one line you filled out years ago.

That line is the beneficiary designation.

Who receives your TFSA after death can affect how quickly the money moves, whether future investment growth remains tax-free, and how much work your family faces. The important distinction is between naming a beneficiary and naming a successor holder. They aren’t interchangeable.

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Check the name

A successor holder can only be your spouse or common-law partner, where provincial or territorial law permits the designation. If that person is properly named, they immediately become the new TFSA holder when you die. The account continues as a TFSA, including the tax shelter on investment growth after your death. Better yet, inheriting the account this way doesn’t consume the surviving spouse’s existing TFSA contribution room.

A designated beneficiary works differently. Children, other relatives, a spouse who isn’t named successor holder, and certain organizations can potentially be beneficiaries. They can generally receive up to the fair market value of the TFSA on the date of death tax-free. However, investment income or gains generated after death can become taxable. That small wording difference can create a very different result.

Spouses have another route

A surviving spouse or common-law partner who receives TFSA assets as a beneficiary may be able to move the money into their own TFSA as an exempt contribution without using existing contribution room.

There are deadlines. The contribution generally needs to be completed by December 31 of the year following the year of death, and CRA Form RC240 must be filed within 30 days of making the contribution. Quebec follows different rules and doesn’t recognize TFSA successor-holder designations, so provincial rules need to be checked.

If nobody is designated, the TFSA property generally flows into the estate and is distributed according to the will and applicable succession law. That’s why I’d check the paperwork instead of assuming the will handles everything.

Keep the account understandable

Estate planning also gives investors a good excuse to look at what’s actually sitting inside a TFSA. Could your spouse or executor understand the portfolio?

A TFSA filled with forgotten stocks, overlapping exchange-traded funds, and speculative positions may make perfect sense to the person who built it. Someone inheriting responsibility for it might look like that Claire Danes calculation meme.

That’s why I like keeping at least part of a long-term portfolio in businesses that are easy to explain. Fortis (TSX: FTS) is one example.

FTS

Fortis owns nine regulated electric and natural gas utilities serving about 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its business model isn’t complicated. Fortis invests in regulated infrastructure, regulators approve returns on those assets, and customers keep needing electricity and gas.

The company plans to invest $28.8 billion between 2026 and 2030, which management expects to drive approximately 7% annual growth in its rate base, the assets on which regulated utilities earn returns. That investment supports Fortis’s guidance for 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

The company has already increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Fortis currently pays $0.64 quarterly, or $2.56 annualized. At $75.19 at writing, that’s a yield around 3.4%. For investors building around Canadian dividend stocks, the attraction is less about today’s yield and more about decades of incremental increases.

Bottom line

Fortis isn’t immune to risk. Utilities require enormous amounts of capital, so higher borrowing costs can pressure returns. Regulators can also reject spending or limit the returns Fortis earns.

In short, open your TFSA today and check the name attached to it. If you want a spouse or common-law partner to inherit the account itself, confirm whether they’re listed as successor holder where your province permits it. If someone else should receive the assets, make sure the beneficiary designation reflects that plan.

You’ve done the hard part by building the TFSA. Don’t leave your family guessing who gets it.