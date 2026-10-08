Cameco’s India agreement is real business, but its uranium volumes were already included in broader contracting disclosures.

Canada and India Are Talking Nuclear Power: Is Cameco Stock Still a Buy?

A $2.6 billion uranium deal sounds like the sort of announcement that should send investors sprinting toward the buy button.

There’s one problem. The market already knew much of it was coming.

Canada and India’s expanding nuclear relationship includes a signed long-term uranium agreement with Cameco (TSX: CCO). That’s genuinely useful business. Yet investors need to read one crucial footnote before adding billions of dollars to their mental earnings spreadsheet.

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Contracts arrive over years

Nuclear reactors operate for decades, so utilities often contract uranium well in advance. That provides suppliers with visibility. It doesn’t mean the entire contract value becomes revenue today. Deliveries arrive over time. Pricing can change. Production and purchased uranium still determine what portion eventually becomes profit.

That’s why investors buying stocks in Canada should distinguish an exciting headline from genuinely incremental business. Cameco did exactly that.

Its March announcement said the India volumes were already included in the company’s disclosed long-term contracting totals and five-year uranium price-sensitivity information. No double dipping allowed.

Read the contract

Cameco supplies uranium and nuclear fuel services. It also owns an interest in Westinghouse, providing additional exposure to the global nuclear buildout.

The India agreement covers nearly 22 million pounds of uranium between 2027 and 2035. Its estimated value is $2.6 billion under the pricing and exchange-rate assumptions disclosed with the agreement.

That all said, actual deliveries won’t arrive perfectly evenly. Furthermore, market-related pricing means the final revenue can differ. The important point is that investors shouldn’t add another $2.6 billion on top of expectations that already included the volumes.

The bigger nuclear story

But don’t back out quite yet. Even if it takes a while for all this to come in, Cameco’s broader contract book remains attractive. Its second-quarter update showed average annual contracted uranium deliveries above 28 million pounds over the next five years.

That gives the company substantial visibility as countries pursue reactor restarts, life extensions and new nuclear capacity. And that’s before the India agreement even comes into effect. The opportunity is increasingly clear. However, so is the valuation risk.

At a recent $124.80, Cameco trades at roughly 150 times trailing reported earnings. Quarterly earnings can be uneven because uranium deliveries and Westinghouse project contributions don’t arrive smoothly, making that multiple an imperfect valuation tool. Still, nobody is sneaking into this nuclear boom unnoticed.

Bottom line

Mine disruptions could force Cameco to buy uranium externally at unattractive prices. New reactor projects can be delayed for years. Nuclear enthusiasm can remain strong while the stock itself falls because investors simply paid too much.

A position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter future gains, but it can’t repair an expensive entry point. The India agreement strengthens Cameco’s long-term contracting story. I just wouldn’t count it twice. The more interesting opportunity is the company’s much broader book of contracted deliveries into a tightening nuclear-fuel market.

I’d keep Cameco on the buy list but build the position patiently. A disappointing quarter caused by delivery timing could eventually offer a better price without changing the decade-long nuclear thesis.