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Team Canada Heads to India: This Aerospace Stock Could Be a Quiet Winner

Bombardier’s growing services business gives it an aerospace opportunity beyond simply selling another jet.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Services generated about 31% of quarterly revenue.
  • Backlog stands at US$21.8 billion.
  • Its next major debt maturity has been pushed to 2030.

A trade mission can produce photographs almost immediately. Aircraft revenue is considerably less cooperative.

First comes the relationship, then perhaps an order, then manufacturing, and then delivery. Only after all that does the cash become particularly interesting.

Team Canada heads to India October 12 through 17, with aerospace and space among the priority sectors. That doesn’t give any Canadian aerospace company an order. That said, it does put an expanding aviation market directly in front of businesses already capable of serving it.

Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

Planes keep spending after delivery

The best part of selling an aircraft isn’t necessarily selling it once. Jets require maintenance, replacement parts, inspections and upgrades throughout their operating lives. Build a large installed fleet and services can create a recurring revenue stream alongside much lumpier aircraft deliveries.

That distinction is important for Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B). Bombardier manufactures Challenger and Global business jets, but it has spent years expanding its services network as well. The latest numbers suggest that strategy is working.

Second-quarter revenue reached US$2.2 billion. Services contributed US$674 million, up 14% year over year. That means roughly 31% of quarterly revenue came from looking after aircraft rather than building another one. Meanwhile, backlog reached US$21.8 billion.

Considerations

Backlog isn’t revenue sitting patiently in a bank account. Jets still need to be produced and delivered, customers need to pay and orders can change. Still, it gives Bombardier considerable future work before any India mission produces something new.

The company is also expanding its Singapore service centre, increasing its ability to support customers across Asia. That’s a much better reason for Canadians buying stocks in Canada to watch India than simply assuming a handshake becomes a Global jet order.

Even so, debt has historically been the ugly part of Bombardier’s story. That picture has improved considerably. The company reduced debt by more than US$1.1 billion year to date, bringing adjusted net debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) down to 1.6 times. Its next debt maturity is now November 2030.

Where value stands

Higher interest rates therefore don’t immediately slam the company into a giant refinancing wall. At roughly $308.34, Bombardier shares sit about 18% below their $377.77 52-week high.

That doesn’t automatically make them cheap. Business-jet demand is cyclical, and an economic slowdown can make a multimillion-dollar aircraft surprisingly easy to postpone.

What’s more, Bombardier also pays no common dividend, so the investment depends on higher cash flow and business value rather than income today. A position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could shelter future gains, but I’d keep the position manageable for now.

Bottom line

India could eventually become another customer-growth opportunity for Bombardier. Yet that said, I wouldn’t pay for an order that doesn’t exist yet.

The existing business already gives investors plenty to work with. The US$21.8 billion of backlog, growing services revenue, and a dramatically improved debt schedule are all points to consider.

If the India mission eventually adds profitable orders, excellent. Bombardier no longer needs the diplomatic trip to provide the entire investment thesis.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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