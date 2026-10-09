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OSFI’s Risk Outlook Could Test Canadian Banks: Royal Bank Looks Prepared

RBC enters a more cautious regulatory environment with strong capital and substantial dividend coverage.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Adjusted EPS rose 11%.
  • Its CET1 ratio remains 13.5%.
  • The dividend currently uses roughly 41% of quarterly adjusted EPS.

Canadian banks can post billions in profit while their regulator spends an entire report worrying about what might go wrong next.

Both can be right.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions’ (OSFI) latest risk outlook continues to focus on real estate lending, liquidity and the growing connections between banks and non-bank financial institutions. Those risks don’t necessarily show up in one quarter’s earnings. A bank can still report strong loan growth, healthy fees and rising profits while vulnerabilities quietly build underneath.

That means investors shouldn’t judge resilience by the size of last quarter’s profit alone. I’d want to know how much high-quality capital sits behind the balance sheet, how much liquidity is available if funding conditions tighten, and whether credit losses are beginning to rise.

The real question isn’t whether the bank looks profitable today. It’s how much shock absorber it has if housing, borrowers or financial markets become less cooperative tomorrow.

some investments are riskier than others

Source: Getty Images

Capital before comfort

Banks need capital to absorb losses. One important measure is the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, or CET1. It compares a bank’s highest-quality regulatory capital with its risk-weighted assets.

Liquidity is slightly different. It measures whether the bank has enough readily available resources to survive heavy short-term cash outflows. Neither number makes a bank indestructible. Both tell investors considerably more about resilience than a dividend yield alone.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) currently enters that test from a strong position.

RBC has room

RBC’s third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 11% to $4.28. Its CET1 ratio remained 13.5%. That ratio held steady even though RBC returned roughly $4 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.6 billion through share repurchases.

That’s useful evidence. Earnings were replenishing capital while management continued returning money to investors. RBC also pays a $1.76 quarterly dividend. Against $4.28 of quarterly adjusted EPS, that uses about 41% of earnings.

Those are illustrations, not stress-test results. They simply show the cushion between current earnings and the payment. That makes RBC particularly interesting among Canadian bank stocks.

Considerations

RBC recently traded around $278.83, or roughly 18 times trailing earnings, so that’s not exactly crisis pricing. Investors are paying a premium for a dominant Canadian franchise, strong wealth operations and significant capital-markets businesses.

The risk is that a weaker labour market and housing slowdown increase credit losses while capital-markets revenue cools. Several diversified businesses can soften a downturn without making RBC immune to one.

The roughly 2.5% yield also means future returns need more than the dividend. That’s why I’d treat RBC as one of the stronger Canadian dividend stocks without assuming strength makes every entry price attractive.

Bottom line

OSFI is paid to worry about the next problem before investors can see it in earnings. RBC currently gives it fewer obvious things to worry about. Earnings are growing, CET1 remains strong and the dividend consumes a manageable portion of adjusted earnings.

I’d still buy gradually at today’s valuation. A bank can be well prepared for economic stress and still become a better investment after the market gives shareholders a little stress of their own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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