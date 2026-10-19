The RESP Deadline is December 31: Ottawa Adds 20% for Free

An affordable RESP contribution can attract a 20% basic grant, with December timing, catch-up limits, and the child’s age shaping the decision.

A year-end education contribution can do something the stock market cannot promise: qualify for a government grant under defined rules. The basic Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) adds 20% to eligible contributions to a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP).

December 31 is the important date here as the grant follows calendar-year contributions and age rules. It isn’t a universal deadline to receive any grant ever again. The useful decision is how much available grant room your family can use this year without making the household budget fragile.

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What the grant adds

For an eligible beneficiary, a $2,500 contribution normally earns $500 of basic grant. The account receives $3,000 before investment returns. That $500 is government support, not interest paid by a stock or a guaranteed annual portfolio return.

With sufficient unused basic grant room, a $5,000 contribution can attract up to $1,000 of basic grant funds in one year. That said, families cannot catch up every missed year at once simply by contributing a very large amount. The grant’s annual catch-up rules still apply.

The lifetime CESG limit is $7,200 per beneficiary, and the lifetime RESP contribution limit is $50,000. Additional grants may be available to eligible families based on income. Those are separate from the basic 20% example. Grants generally must be repaid if the beneficiary doesn’t pursue eligible post-secondary education.

Age matters particularly near the end. Grant contributions generally end in the year the beneficiary turns 17. At ages 16 and 17, eligibility generally requires at least $2,000 contributed and retained before the end of the year the child turned 15, or at least $100 contributed and retained in four years by then.

Unused grant room can carry forward when the rules permit. That’s why December 31 should prompt planning instead of panic. A household shouldn’t take on expensive debt just to create a contribution it can’t afford.

A stock to consider

Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX: CTC.A) illustrates the difference between the grant and the investment chosen afterward. It owns familiar retail businesses and financial services, but its share price can move with consumer demand and earnings. Its latest declared quarterly dividend was $1.80, or $7.20 annualized. At the recent close of $192.44, a $3,000 budget bought 15 whole shares for $2,886.60. Those shares produced $108 annually at an unchanged dividend, leaving $113.40 cash before costs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CTC.A $192.44 15 $7.20 $108.00 Quarterly $2,886.60

That annual dividend is smaller than the example’s $500 grant. The government match is the initial advantage, but the stock then needs to earn its place through business performance. Dividend investing should keep those two sources of progress separate.

Canadian Tire reported normalized quarterly earnings of $3.94 per share. The $1.80 payment used about 46% of that adjusted amount. However, comparable sales grew only 0.7%, with different results across its retail banners. Therefore, a covered dividend doesn’t guarantee rapid business growth.

Considerations

If the original $3,000 received in our grant example earned an assumed 5% annually for 15 years, it would reach about $6,237. The $2,500 contribution without the grant would reach about $5,197. The grant and its assumed growth account for roughly $1,040 of the difference.

That’s a scenario before withdrawal consequences, not a Canadian Tire forecast. A diversified portfolio is more appropriate than asking one retailer to supply the entire assumed return. As school approaches, cash and suitable fixed-income investments can protect near-term tuition money.

My judgment is to prioritize an affordable eligible contribution before considering a speculative stock purchase. Canadian Tire can be one measured income holding for a long horizon, with consumer spending and its business transformation kept in view. An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can serve the parent’s separate emergency savings. Keeping that money accessible makes the education plan easier to maintain without raiding it after an ordinary household surprise.

Bottom line

A qualifying $2,500 RESP contribution can attract $500 of basic grant, with catch-up and age conditions shaping the December decision. That support is worth using when affordable. The next task is protecting and growing the education money through a diversified plan, instead of expecting one dividend stock to replace the grant advantage.