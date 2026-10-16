Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Structure My $14,000 TFSA for Constant Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How I’d Structure My $14,000 TFSA for Constant Income

If you have $14,000 saved in your TFSA, here is one easy investment strategy to earn $50 of tax-free monthly income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
Key Points
  • A $14,000 TFSA portfolio invested in Canadian stocks like Canadian Natural Resources, Gibson Energy, Dream Industrial REIT, and Fortis could yield up to $50 monthly in dividend income.
  • Canadian Natural Resources offers steady income with a 3.37% yield, while Gibson Energy promises higher returns with a 5.5% yield and growth potential.
  • Dream Industrial REIT and Fortis provide a mix of real estate and utility income, with appealing yields of 5.6% and 3.33% respectively, and strong dividend growth histories.

Even a few years of TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contributions can become a lasting investment income stream. You don’t need a massive TFSA to get started. As little as $14,000 (two years of full contributions) is a great starting amount. In fact, you could earn more than $50 per month when invested in the right stocks.

If you are looking for lasting, predictable income, here is one way you could structure your TFSA portfolio.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

A top Canadian energy stock for steady TFSA income

You could first put $3,500 to work in Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). At $73.75, you could buy 47 shares. With a 3.4% dividend yield, that would earn $29.38 quarterly or $9.79 on average monthly.

Canadian Natural produces over 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day. In an industry where scale matters, Canadian Natural is firmly the largest energy producer.

This company is exceptional in almost every metric. It has an industry low cost of production, decades of proven energy reserves, a strong balance sheet, and high streams of cash flow.

It has grown its dividend for 26 consecutive years by a 20% compounded annual rate! This is a solid company to hold for a steady stream of TFSA income.

An energy infrastructure player with an elevated yield

If you are looking for a higher yield, you could buy Gibson Energy (TSX: GEI). At $33.07, you could buy 105 shares. With a 5.5% dividend yield, your TFSA would earn $47.25 quarterly or $15.75 averaged monthly.

Gibson is a leading energy storage company with over 25 million barrels of capacity. A quarter of the energy produced in Western Canada goes through its systems. It serves an essential place in the Canadian energy value chain.

Gibson is aiming for 7% compounded annualized earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in the coming years. Combine that with its attractive yield, and shareholders could enjoy nice low-teens returns in the coming years.

A TFSA stock for monthly income

If you want exposure to real estate, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a solid TFSA pick. At $13, you could buy 269 units of Dream. With a 5.6% yield today, you would earn $16.14 monthly.

The REIT has a great portfolio of quality industrial, distribution, and warehousing assets. These are modern facilities that cater to a wide breadth of tenants. It has a solid balance sheet and just raised its distribution for the first time in years.

This stock trades at a large discount to the private market value of its assets. Dream presents a nice mix of value and income today.

A utility with top-tier dividend growth

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a perfect stock for an income-focused TFSA. Trading at $77.50, you could buy 45 shares of Fortis. With a 3.3% yield, your $3,500 TFSA investment would earn $28.80 quarterly or $9.60 averaged monthly.

Fortis is a sleep-well-at-night, set-and-forget type of stock. It may not give you the biggest gains, but you will get predictable year-after-year returns.

Fortis is a large, diversified regulated utility across North America. Despite its size, it is still growing at a 7% annualized rate. With a 52-year track record of consecutively growing its dividend, you can expect a rising dividend stream for years to come.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Canadian Natural Resources$73.7547$0.63$29.38Quarterly
Gibson Energy$33.07105$0.45$47.25Quarterly
Dream Industrial REIT$13.00269$0.06$16.14Monthly
Fortis$77.5245$0.64$28.80Quarterly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, and Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

I’m Not Selling Telus After the 55% Dividend Cut: Here’s Why

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Contrary to what the market seems to be saying, Telus Corporation (TSX: T) still has a lot going for it.…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A No-Nonsense 3.7% Dividend Stock That Can Pay Retirees Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

This no-nonsense dividend stock has returned more than $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

3 Questions to Ask Before Buying a Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Buying a dividend stock? Here are three questions to help you look beyond the yield, with examples from Enbridge, Fortis…

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Make $100 a Month Tax-Free: How Much to Invest in Diversified Royalty and Where

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is the ultimate investment account to place your money and earn tax-free income.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income From Dividends: What Canadians Can Realistically Expect

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the actual dividend math the passive income gurus won't show you.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

RRSP, TFSA or Both? A Quick Guide by Income Level

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Your RRSP and TFSA are complementing accounts that you can use to shield your income from taxes.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Buying Your First Home? The $8,000 FHSA Deduction Most Renters Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An eligible renter's $8,000 FHSA contribution can save $2,400 at a 30% tax rate, with the purchase date guiding investments.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Building Your First Dividend Portfolio: Where Canadians Can Start

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's my dividend stock picking guide, along with a dividend ETF to make it hands-off.

Read more »