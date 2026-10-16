A No-Nonsense 3.7% Dividend Stock That Can Pay Retirees Monthly

This no-nonsense dividend stock has returned more than $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013.

Strong free cash flow, lower debt, and a targeted 20%–25% dividend payout ratio could help sustain monthly dividend payments over the long term.

Whitecap Resources offers a 3.7% dividend yield, with stronger production capacity and reduced net debt supporting its financial position.

Monthly dividend stocks can help retirees manage living expenses by providing a regular income stream backed by strong fundamentals.

Canadian dividend stocks can provide retirees with passive income to help cover living expenses. However, dividend payments aren’t guaranteed, as companies may cut or suspend distributions during financial hardship. Therefore, retirees should prioritize dependable dividend stocks supported by solid fundamentals, including stable revenue, consistent profitability, and a healthy balance sheet. A proven dividend payment record and a sustainable payout ratio also matter.

Businesses with these strengths are generally better equipped to maintain dividend payments and grow their distributions through changing economic conditions and market cycles. This can make them valuable components of a retirement income portfolio.

Retirees may also benefit from investing in stocks that distribute dividends monthly rather than quarterly. More frequent payments can make budgeting easier by providing a regular source of cash flow to supplement pensions, savings, and other retirement income.

With these considerations in mind, let’s look at a no-nonsense Canadian dividend stock with an approximate 3.7% yield and monthly dividend payments.

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap Resources stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is a reliable dividend stock for retirees to generate monthly income. Its resilient business model, rising cash flow, and solid capital allocation strategy position the energy producer to pay dividends consistently.

Whitecap stands out for its commitment to monthly dividend payments and strong distribution history. Since January 2013, the company has returned more than $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends, highlighting its focus on enhancing shareholder returns across commodity cycles.

Whitecap’s diversified oil and gas portfolio supports its payouts. Moreover, its focus on driving operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation helps the company generate healthy cash flow across commodity cycles.

Its acquisition of Veren has strengthened its growth profile. The deal expanded Whitecap’s asset base and production capacity, creating opportunities to strengthen operations and support future cash flow generation.

For retirees, Whitecap is a reliable investment for monthly income. It currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding more than 3.7%.

Whitecap to sustain its payouts

Whitecap is well-positioned to sustain its payouts in the years ahead. Its conventional assets are approximately 80% weighted toward liquids and have a base production decline rate of around 20%. These characteristics help limit reinvestment requirements.

Notably, Whitecap delivered strong production results in the second quarter of 2026. Lower drilling activity during the spring breakup period, combined with higher light oil prices, drove strong operating free cash flow. Whitecap also benefited from optimization initiatives across its Central Alberta assets, helping production exceed expectations despite temporary disruptions associated with third-party facility maintenance.

The acquisition of Veren has further expanded Whitecap’s production capacity and operating scale, creating opportunities to improve efficiencies and strengthen long-term cash flow generation.

Whitecap also made significant progress in reducing debt. In the first half of 2026, the company lowered net debt by about $900 million to $2.5 billion. Its net debt-to-annualized-funds-flow ratio fell to 0.5x, giving it more financial flexibility to navigate commodity price fluctuations, invest in attractive development projects, and return capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead, improved capital efficiency and continued operational enhancements could support higher production and stronger financial performance. Whitecap also targets a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25% over the long term.

Overall, higher production, a strong asset base, lower debt, solid free cash flow, and a disciplined dividend policy make Whitecap a no-nonsense stock for retirees seeking monthly income.