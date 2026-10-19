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Mortgage Rates Are Rising: The Bank of Canada Hasn’t Moved

Fixed mortgage rates can rise without a central-bank move, adding real monthly costs while also testing lenders’ funding and credit performance.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Fixed mortgage rates respond to longer-term funding markets, not only the Bank of Canada.
  • The example's half-point increase adds about $137 monthly on a $500,000 mortgage.
  • EQB's dividend cushion doesn't remove its credit and acquisition risks.

A mortgage quote can become more expensive without a new Bank of Canada announcement. That’s frustrating for borrowers waiting for the central bank to provide relief, but it reflects how fixed-rate mortgages are financed.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in September. Meanwhile, the Canadian mortgage market has reported upward pressure on fixed rates as government bond yields rose. The two rates are connected to the economy, but they aren’t the same price.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Two different rates

Variable mortgage rates generally follow a lender’s prime rate, which is influenced by the central bank’s overnight target. The payment response depends on whether the contract has adjustable payments or fixed payments with changing amounts going toward principal.

Fixed mortgage rates are more closely tied to longer-term funding costs, including government bond yields and market spreads. Investors can demand a higher return on those bonds before the Bank of Canada changes its own rate.

That’s why waiting for October 28 doesn’t guarantee a better fixed quote. Inflation expectations, global bond markets, and lender funding costs can move in the meantime. A policy hold also doesn’t force every lender to keep every mortgage offer unchanged.

Here’s the household consequence. For a $500,000 mortgage amortized over 25 years, a hypothetical 4% fixed rate produces a monthly payment of about $2,630. At 4.5%, it is about $2,767, an increase of roughly $137 monthly or $1,647 annually. And this rate can affect not just people, but companies as well.

EQB

EQB (TSX: EQB), parent of Equitable Bank, offers another view of the same problem. A lender earns money from loans, but must also pay for deposits and other funding. Higher mortgage pricing doesn’t automatically mean a wider profit margin.

EQB’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.12 per share. Its declared $0.63 quarterly dividend used about 30% of that amount. That gives the payout a useful operating cushion. However, reported earnings showed a $3.39-per-share loss, and adjusted credit-loss provisions increased sharply. The adjusted result helps explain ongoing operations, but doesn’t make transaction and credit costs disappear. Integration of PC Financial adds opportunity and execution risk together.

At the October 9 price of $119.33, a $10,000 budget bought 83 shares for $9,904.39. The annualized $2.52 dividend generated $209.16, yielding about 2.1% at that price.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EQB$119.3383$2.52$209.16Quarterly$9,904.39

For investors learning how to buy stocks, the important lesson is that an expensive mortgage market can still be challenging for a mortgage lender. Funding costs and customers’ ability to pay matter besides the interest rate charged.

Considerations

For the household in our example, the budget needs to accommodate the higher $2,767 payment before counting on a rate reversal. A valid rate hold can protect an offered fixed rate during its stated period, but its expiry and conditions matter. The comparison should include penalties, prepayment rights, and remaining amortization.

For EQB shareholders, my recommendation is to keep the position modest while credit pressure and integration remain significant. The quoted price was about 14.1 times earnings. An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold long-term investments and accessible savings for different jobs. The money required for next month’s larger mortgage payment shouldn’t depend on selling lender shares at a favourable price.

The useful distinction is certainty. A mortgage payment is a contractual household obligation. A bank dividend and share-price recovery are investment outcomes. Matching those timelines keeps the portfolio from making the renewal harder.

Bottom line

Fixed mortgage rates can rise while the Bank of Canada stands still because longer-term funding markets move first. This example’s half-point increase costs about $137 monthly. EQB can earn through mortgage lending, but higher rates don’t remove funding and credit risks. Therefore, budget around the offered mortgage terms and invest around the business risk profile, including credit and liability risks.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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