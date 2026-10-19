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Your Broker Withholds 15% on U.S. Dividends: Here’s The Tax Credit That Gets It Back

U.S. dividend withholding depends on your account, while BMO shows how a Canadian stock can offer U.S. exposure.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Foreign tax credits can offset eligible withholding in taxable accounts, subject to limits.
  • BMO’s U.S. operations don’t make its shareholder dividend a U.S. dividend.
  • BMO’s dividend looks supported, but convenient tax treatment doesn’t make the shares an automatic bargain.

A dividend deposit can be smaller than expected even when the company hasn’t cut its payment. For Canadians holding ordinary U.S. shares, withholding tax commonly removes 15% before the money reaches their account.

Whether that money can offset your Canadian taxes depends on where you hold the investment. A taxable account, tax-free savings account and registered retirement savings plan don’t receive the same treatment.

There’s also a distinction worth understanding before choosing a stock. A Canadian company can earn money in the United States without its dividend becoming a U.S. dividend. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is a useful example.

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Follow the full dividend

Suppose ordinary U.S. shares pay you $1,000 in dividends in a taxable account. With the usual treaty documentation in place, 15% withholding leaves $850 in your account. Your Canadian return generally reports the $1,000 gross dividend, including the $150 already withheld.

Now assume Canadian tax on that income would otherwise be $300, and the full $150 foreign tax credit is available. You owe another $150 in Canada. Total tax is $300, leaving $700. Without that credit, the combined taxes would leave only $550. The credit prevents that extra tax in this example. Your broker doesn’t refund the withholding, but the credit reduces your Canadian tax bill.

The available credit is generally limited to the lower of eligible foreign tax paid and Canadian tax attributable to the relevant foreign income. Someone owing little Canadian tax might not recover the full amount. Federal calculations use Form T2209, with provincial treatment handled separately and a different process in Quebec.

Inside a tax-free savings account, U.S. withholding generally can’t be claimed as a personal foreign tax credit. Direct holdings of ordinary U.S. shares in a qualifying RRSP generally receive treaty protection from that withholding. Canadian funds holding U.S. investments can have different results because withholding may occur inside the fund.

A Canadian dividend

BMO gives investors exposure to Canadian and U.S. banking through a Canadian company. Its U.S. operations don’t turn its shareholder dividend into foreign income. BMO designates its common-share payments as eligible Canadian dividends. In a taxable account, those receive Canadian dividend-tax-credit treatment, which is separate from the foreign tax credit.

Its quarterly dividend is $1.71 per share, or $6.84 annualized. At a closing price of $235.18, the yield was approximately 2.9%. A $10,000 budget bought 42 whole shares for $9,877.56 before fees. At an unchanged dividend, those shares generate $287.28 annually, paid quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BMO$235.1842$6.84$287.28Quarterly$9,877.56

A Canadian resident holding those shares directly doesn’t lose 15% to U.S. withholding. Canadian tax may still apply in a taxable account. That makes dividend investing simpler here, but it doesn’t automatically make BMO the better investment.

Considerations

BMO’s third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $3.96 per share, up 22% from a year earlier. The $1.71 dividend used approximately 43% of that amount, leaving a reasonable earnings cushion.

Reported earnings were lower, at $2.38 per share, partly because of a goodwill charge tied to the announced sale of financing businesses. The dividend used about 72% of reported earnings. Tuesday’s price was roughly 14.8 times earnings.

BMO’s opportunity is improving U.S. profitability while growing its Canadian businesses. The risk is that expansion costs, weaker borrowing demand or higher credit losses interrupt that progress. The dividend looks supported. At this price, though, BMO is a reasonable long-term income holding, without being an obvious bargain solely because its tax treatment is convenient.

Bottom line

BMO offers a Canadian dividend and meaningful U.S. business exposure. Its earnings coverage supports the payout, but tax efficiency should strengthen a sound investment decision, not substitute for one.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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