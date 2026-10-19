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This Canadian Stock Is Down 9%: I’d Buy it for Life

CN is below its yearly high while grain shipments set a record, giving long-term investors a concrete reason to examine the dip.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  •   CN was about 9.3% below its 52-week high at the October 9 close.
  • Third-quarter grain movement beat the previous quarterly record by about 6.1%.
  • The dividend used about 44% of second-quarter adjusted earnings.

A falling share price is useful only when the business behind it remains worth owning. Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) recently offered that combination, as shares were below their highs while its grain business was moving record volumes.

At a recent close of $168.06, CN was about 9.3% below its 52-week high of $185.25. That gives investors a lower entry price. More interestingly, the railway’s latest operating update gives us something concrete to put beside that decline.

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

A dip with evidence

On October 6, CN reported moving 7.94 million metric tonnes of Western Canadian grain during the third quarter. That beat its previous quarterly record of 7.48 million tonnes, set in 2020, by about 6.1%.

Grain matters as a railway gets paid to move goods, not simply because it owns an impressive map. Strong customer demand and reliable service can put more freight over an existing network. That’s how a difficult-to-replace asset becomes a useful investment.

However, a grain record isn’t the same as a record for the whole company. Forest products, industrial shipments, and trade-sensitive freight can weaken while grain improves. CN’s network connects Canada’s coasts with the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, so tariffs and a slower economy still affect the business. The investment case therefore rests on a combination of customers continuing to need the network, productive operations, and a purchase price that leaves room for ordinary problems.

What the stock offers

CN’s second-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.08 per share, up 11% from a year earlier. The quarterly dividend was $0.92, using about 44% of adjusted earnings, and leaving money for railway investment and other shareholder returns.

The annualized dividend of $3.66 yielded about 2.2% at $168.06. A $10,000 budget bought 59 whole shares for $9,915.54, producing $215.94 annually at an unchanged dividend. There is also a useful price comparison. At the 52-week high, that same budget bought 53 shares. At the recent price, it bought six more shares and about $22 more in annual dividend income. The company doesn’t need to raise its dividend for the lower purchase price to improve a new buyer’s income.

For investors learning how to buy Canadian stocks, what a discount actually does is buy more ownership for the same money. It doesn’t guarantee a rebound.

The long-term case

CN’s rights-of-way, ports, and established customer routes are difficult for a competitor to recreate. Rail also serves shipments that would be expensive to move long distances entirely by truck. Those advantages support a holding period measured in years. At the quoted price, CN traded at a P/E ratio of about 20.2 times its annualized second-quarter adjusted earnings. Annualizing one quarter isn’t a forecast, but it shows that a 9% decline hasn’t turned the stock into a deep-value bargain.

That price makes a gradual purchase more appealing than a large one-time commitment. Winter weather, labour costs, fuel expenses, and weaker freight demand can all interrupt progress. Share repurchases can improve earnings per share, but borrowing heavily to fund them would reduce financial flexibility. A long holding period also needs diversification. Keeping several industries in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) reduces the damage if trade conditions hurt railways for longer than expected. Lifetime ownership means staying with a sound business, not ignoring changes in its finances.

The grain update also makes this a more useful purchase than a simple rebound bet. The network is doing productive work while the stock is cheaper. That connection between operating demand and the entry price is the reason for owning the shares through an uneven economy.

Bottom line

CN’s lower price comes with real operating evidence – record grain movement and earnings that currently cover the dividend comfortably. That supports buying a modest position for long-term growth and income. The opportunity is a durable railway at a better price, with enough patience for freight and good weather to create uneven quarters.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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