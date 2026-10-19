Prioritize safety and access for your emergency cash — the simplest way is to use a competitive high‑interest savings account.

Where Should Canadians Keep Emergency Cash? (It’s Not Where You Think)

Prioritize safety and access—use a competitive high‑interest savings account, or consider redeemable GICs or a cash-focused ETF (e.g., TSX:CASH) for specific needs while watching fees and liquidity.

Aim for an emergency fund of about 3–6 months of essential expenses (6–9 months if self‑employed or income is unstable).

Canadians need an emergency fund to protect themselves against unexpected expenses, job losses, and financial setbacks. Experts generally recommend saving three to six months of essential living expenses, potentially $10,500 to $48,000 depending on household size and location. Self-employed Canadians, freelancers, and workers with unstable incomes may need six to nine months of expenses.

That is a substantial amount of money to leave sitting idle. But where you keep your emergency cash matters just as much as how much you save. The goal is to balance safety, accessibility, and returns without putting your financial safety net at unnecessary risk.

Source: Getty Images

Why traditional bank accounts may fall short

Many Canadians keep emergency savings in traditional big-bank savings or chequing accounts. These accounts offer convenience and, for eligible deposits, Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) protection of up to $100,000 per depositor, per insured category, per member institution, including principal and interest.

However, convenience comes at a cost. Standard savings accounts often pay relatively little interest, while chequing accounts typically offer even less. Over time, inflation can erode the purchasing power of money earning minimal returns.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) may seem like a better option. Withdrawals are tax-free, and the withdrawn amount is added back to your contribution room the following calendar year. However, using valuable TFSA room for low-interest emergency savings can mean sacrificing space for investments with greater long-term growth potential.

Still, a TFSA can make sense if you have plenty of unused contribution room and want to shelter interest income. The key is to weigh the opportunity cost against the benefits.

Relying on a line of credit is another mistake. A lender may reduce or cancel your available credit, leaving you without the backup you expected. Borrowing after losing your job can also saddle you with expensive interest payments when your finances are already under pressure.

Meanwhile, stocks and other volatile investments are unsuitable for money you may need immediately, since a market downturn could force you to sell at a loss.

Where smart investors can keep emergency cash

For many Canadians, a high-interest savings account (HISA) is the most practical starting point. Digital or online banks often offer competitive rates, allowing your emergency fund to earn relatively higher interest while remaining accessible. Check promotional expiry dates, withdrawal conditions, account fees, and whether deposits qualify for CDIC coverage.

Another option is the Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX: CASH). It invests primarily in deposit accounts with Canadian financial institutions and seeks to provide income while maintaining liquidity. Unlike a bank savings account, however, it is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), not a bank deposit. Its units are not CDIC-insured, its market price can fluctuate, and brokerage fees or bid-ask spreads may apply. Its yield also changes with interest rates.

A cashable or redeemable guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) may suit investors seeking predictable interest, provided they understand the withdrawal rules. Avoid locking up money you might need urgently.

The CASH ETF recently yielded 2.1% and has a management expense ratio of 0.11%. A commission-free platform can help reduce trading costs, but compare spreads and other fees too.

The bottom line

Your emergency fund is financial insurance, not a vehicle for chasing maximum returns. Keep it accessible, protect its value, and avoid exposing it to market volatility or borrowing risks. For most Canadians, a competitive HISA is the simplest choice, while CASH or a redeemable GIC may suit specific circumstances. Prioritize reliable access and capital preservation over squeezing out every last dollar of yield.