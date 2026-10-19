Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Oil Hit a Two-Week High: This Canadian Producer Turns it Into Dividends
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Oil Hit a Two-Week High: This Canadian Producer Turns it Into Dividends

CNQ’s recent cash-funded dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction are allowing shareholders to capture the windfall from the oil rally.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • At $70.80, a $10,000 budget generated $352.50 in annualized dividends.
  • The quarterly dividend used about 28% of adjusted quarterly earnings.
  • Higher benchmark oil prices don't translate dollar-for-dollar into shareholder payouts.

Higher oil prices can make a trip to the gas station more expensive and an energy company’s cash generation stronger. The shareholder question is what happens to that extra cash after operating costs, investment spending, and debt obligations are paid.

Oil rallied last week as renewed Middle East attacks raised supply concerns. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) offers a way to own production behind that market, with an established dividend and recent evidence that strong prices are reaching cash flow.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

Price versus payout

Canadian producers don’t all receive the same benchmark price. Crude quality, transportation, market access, currency, and royalties affect what reaches the company. A Brent headline is useful context, not the exact amount CNQ receives for every barrel.

The company’s mix is an important one. Oil-sands mining and upgrading, thermal production, conventional oil, and natural gas provide different sources of output. Long-lived reserves can reduce the need to replace the entire production base rapidly, but the assets still need maintenance and investment.

That makes the dividend a capital-allocation decision. Management can use cash to fund operations, reduce debt, repurchase shares, or distribute income. A higher oil price supports those choices, but it doesn’t require the board to raise the dividend immediately.

The useful investment argument is therefore a business that can keep operating and funding obligations through a weaker cycle. Buying only because crude had a strong day leaves that question unanswered.

Recent cash did several jobs

Canadian Natural generated approximately $6.9 billion of adjusted funds flow in the second quarter. This is an operating cash measure before the full investment program, so it shouldn’t be treated as money entirely available for dividends.

The company paid about $1.3 billion in dividends, repurchased about $1.1 billion of shares, and reduced net debt by approximately $1.6 billion. These figures show that shareholders received cash while the balance sheet also improved. The declared quarterly dividend was $0.63, or $2.50 annualized. Compared with the latest $2.20 adjusted earnings per share (EPS), the payment used about 28% of that quarter’s adjusted earnings. Strong oil prices helped the result, so that ratio isn’t a permanent promise.

At a recent close of $70.80, a $10,000 budget bought 141 whole shares for $9,982.80. Those shares generated $352.50 annually at an unchanged payment, or $88.13 per quarter.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$70.80141$2.50$352.50Quarterly$9,982.80

For dividend investors, this is income backed by current operating evidence, with a yield of about 3.5%. The debt reduction strengthens the argument more than a rising oil quote by itself.

Considerations

CNQ’s quoted price was about eight times earnings. Still, commodity companies can look inexpensive when a particularly strong quarter is multiplied into a full year. A weaker oil price can reduce profits while many operating costs remain. Royalties, energy costs, outages, and environmental obligations also affect how much cash is available. The dividend history supports confidence, but it doesn’t remove those exposures.

My judgment is to buy gradually for long-term energy exposure and income, with the position kept within a diversified portfolio. The current payment looks well supported. The oil rally doesn’t justify assuming that both the share price and dividend must rise from here.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian dividends and gains. The investment still needs enough time to handle a commodity downturn, instead of being relied on for an expense due next month.

The share-repurchase program adds another distinction. Buybacks reduce the number of owners sharing future earnings, but their value depends on the price paid. They complement a cash dividend, but they aren’t the same as cash reaching your bank account.

Bottom line

The oil rally gives CNQ a favourable backdrop, while recent dividends, repurchases, and debt reduction show how strong cash was used. A $10,000 budget produces about $353 annually at the quoted price. It is therefore a credible income-and-growth energy holding, with the commodity cycle considered in the purchase decision.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock Is Down 15% and Yields 5.7%: Here’s How I’d Buy it for Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This energy stock has fallen 15% since its 2026 highs, while in the midst of one of the best environments…

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Energy Stocks

Down 15%: Is TC Energy a Rebound Buy for Retirement Income?

| Kay Ng

A dollar-cost averaging strategy to buy on dips may be a lower-risk way to build long-term income versus a lumpsum…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

Retirees! Don’t Want to Wait a Year for a GIC payout? This 3.6% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees tired of waiting a year for GIC interest? Whitecap Resources pays a 3.6% dividend monthly, backed by record cash…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Hydro One Wants to Spend $37 Billion: What It Means for Its Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One's proposed $37-billion plan could support dividend growth, with approval, financing, and completed assets determining the result.

Read more »

Metals
Energy Stocks

What Happens Next After Ottawa’s Deadline for Stelco

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco's owner has defended its layoffs, but Ottawa's deadline doesn't automatically settle the jobs dispute or the investment case.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Diesel Is Running Short Worldwide: The Canadian Refiner Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor's refining margins show how tight fuel supplies can support cash, while a modest dividend yield keeps expectations realistic.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. Pembina: Which Pipeline Stock Looks Better Today?

| Robin Brown

Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline are two well-known Canadian infrastructure stocks, but which one is the better buy right now?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

A Top-Notch 3.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy stock paying monthly dividends is a top choice for investors seeking frequent payouts and outsized capital gains.

Read more »