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Hydro One Wants to Spend $37 Billion: What It Means for Its Dividend

Hydro One’s proposed $37-billion plan could support dividend growth, with approval, financing, and completed assets determining the result.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The $37-billion plan covers 2028 through 2032 and still needs approval.
  • The quarterly dividend used about 57% of second-quarter earnings.
  • Proposed spending isn't the same as infrastructure already earning approved returns.

A utility’s investment plan can create years of growth, but the spending has to earn an approved return before it becomes good news for shareholders. Hydro One’s proposed $37-billion plan makes that distinction especially important.

The Ontario electricity company submitted its 2028–2032 joint rate application on October 7. The proposal covers transmission and distribution investment. So, should investors buy in?

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies

Source: Getty Images

Follow the approval

Hydro One (TSX: H) operates networks that carry electricity to customers. It can earn regulated returns on eligible infrastructure, with the Ontario Energy Board deciding important terms of cost recovery and rates. The proposed five-year amount averages $7.4 billion annually. For perspective, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its networks in 2025. The proposed annual average is more than twice that amount, although timing and project mix will differ.

That comparison explains both the opportunity and the financing challenge. A larger asset base can support more earnings, but building it requires substantial cash before all the assets are operating. The broader demand story is already visible. In prepared remarks distributed at September’s Canada Investment Summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney described the goal as “doubling our electricity grid.”

The useful shareholder connection is the network work actually authorized and put into service. A headline about electricity demand doesn’t establish the allowed return, the project’s cost, or when it starts contributing.

The dividend today

Hydro One’s second-quarter earnings were $0.62 per share, compared with $0.54 a year earlier. Approved rates and higher peak demand supported the increase, while financing and operating costs provided offsets. Its declared quarterly dividend was $0.35, or $1.41 annualized. That payment used about 57% of the quarter’s earnings. The calculation indicates an earnings cushion without assuming that future construction has already paid for itself.

At the recent price of $50.78, a $10,000 budget bought 196 shares for $9,952.88. At an unchanged payment, those shares produced about $276.83 annually. The annualized yield was approximately 2.8%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$50.78196$1.4124$276.83Quarterly$9,952.88

For dividend investors, this is primarily a dependable-business and gradual-growth case. The current income is useful, but it doesn’t resemble the largest yields available from more financially pressured companies.

Spending needs to reach service

Hydro One placed $644 million of assets into service during the second quarter, compared with $591 million a year earlier. That’s a more direct sign of operating progress than a proposed future construction total. The distinction remains important at a larger scale. Construction costs can rise, schedules can slip, and regulators can disagree with a company’s proposed recovery. New borrowing and equity financing also affect how much growth reaches each existing share.

A simple financing example makes the risk concrete. An extra percentage point of interest on $1 billion of debt costs $10 million annually before tax and any regulatory recovery. This isn’t a Hydro One forecast, but shows why borrowing costs matter alongside the proposed asset growth.

My judgment is to hold or buy gradually for regulated growth, with the regulatory proposal treated as potential upside requiring approval. The proposal strengthens the long-term opportunity, but it doesn’t justify assuming an immediate dividend jump. An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian dividend income. Diversification still matters, because a utility can face both construction pressure and a falling share price when market interest rates rise.

Bottom line

Hydro One’s $37-billion proposal creates a substantial growth opportunity and a substantial funding task. The current dividend has an earnings cushion. Future increases will depend on approved investment becoming productive assets on workable financing terms. That’s a reason for patient ownership, with the application seen as a proposal instead of a completed result.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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