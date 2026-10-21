Maxing Out Your TFSA Isn’t the Final Step: Here’s What Is

Filling your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) feels like finishing a financial task. In reality, you’ve finished the contribution step. The money still needs an investment plan that matches when you’ll use it.

That matters when markets are moving sharply and bank shares are attracting attention. A full TFSA sitting in unsuitable investments can create more trouble than an account with a smaller balance and a sensible purpose.

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Give the money a job

The annual TFSA dollar limit for 2026 is $7,000. Your available room may also include unused amounts from previous eligible years and qualifying withdrawals from the previous calendar year. Contributions across every TFSA share the same personal limit.

Investment growth inside the account doesn’t use additional contribution room. If $7,000 grows to $10,000, the $3,000 gain isn’t an excess contribution. Equally, a loss doesn’t create replacement room. Adding new cash still requires available room.

Here’s a practical example. Suppose a TFSA holds $40,000, but $15,000 is needed for a renovation next year. Investing all $40,000 in shares exposes that near-term spending to a market decline. A 20% fall would leave the $15,000 portion worth $12,000, creating a $3,000 shortfall.

Keeping the renovation money in suitable cash savings or a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) timed to the expense separates it from the long-term $25,000.

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a candidate for part of the long-term portion. Its Canadian banking franchise, deposits, credit cards, wealth business, and brokerage relationships give it several sources of earnings. The fiscal third quarter delivered adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, compared with $2.20 a year earlier. TD declared a $1.12 quarterly dividend for the quarter ending October 31. That payment used about 40% of the latest adjusted quarterly earnings.

The coverage is encouraging. The U.S. anti-money-laundering remediation and asset cap remain important constraints, however. Strong Canadian operations do not remove the cost of fixing the U.S. business. At a recent share price of $164.19, a $7,000 budget bought 42 whole shares for $6,895.98. The annualized $4.48 dividend produced $188.16 annually, assuming no change. The unused $104.02 remained cash before trading costs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TD $164.19 42 $4.48 $188.16 Quarterly $6,895.98

That’s an actual income figure, not a promise that maxing the account creates a large paycheque. Learning dividend investing also means comparing the payment with the earnings funding it.

Considerations

The quoted price was about 14.8 times TD’s latest adjusted quarterly earnings, annualized. The final step is spreading long-term money across different earnings sources and matching each holding to its purpose. Adding TD to a TFSA already full of Canadian banks creates less diversification than its familiar name might suggest.

Withdrawals need their own timing. A qualifying $5,000 TFSA withdrawal in 2026 generally returns as contribution room in 2027. It doesn’t automatically become room to replace in November 2026. The account’s tax treatment is helpful only when the contribution rules are respected.

A TFSA can contain cash, GICs, and eligible market investments. There is no need to make every dollar behave the same way. The useful division is money needed soon versus money that can stay invested through a downturn. Reinvesting TD’s dividend can gradually add shares while the money remains earmarked for retirement. Taking the same dividend in cash can support spending instead. Both choices can be useful, but the purpose should determine the choice rather than treating automatic reinvestment as the final answer for every account.

Bottom line

Maxing your TFSA is progress. Matching the investments to your goals completes the job. TD offers a covered dividend and a strong Canadian franchise for long-term money, while next year’s renovation fund needs stability. A full account should make your finances easier to manage, not leave every expense depending on the stock market.