Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Maxing Out Your TFSA Isn’t the Final Step: Here’s What Is
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Maxing Out Your TFSA Isn’t the Final Step: Here’s What Is

A full TFSA still needs a plan: protect near-term spending, diversify long-term holdings, and understand when withdrawals restore room.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The 2026 annual TFSA dollar limit is $7,000.
  • At $164.19, a $7,000 TD budget generates $188.16 in annualized dividends.
  • Money needed next year should not depend on a stock-market recovery.

Filling your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) feels like finishing a financial task. In reality, you’ve finished the contribution step. The money still needs an investment plan that matches when you’ll use it.

That matters when markets are moving sharply and bank shares are attracting attention. A full TFSA sitting in unsuitable investments can create more trouble than an account with a smaller balance and a sensible purpose.

data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Give the money a job

The annual TFSA dollar limit for 2026 is $7,000. Your available room may also include unused amounts from previous eligible years and qualifying withdrawals from the previous calendar year. Contributions across every TFSA share the same personal limit.

Investment growth inside the account doesn’t use additional contribution room. If $7,000 grows to $10,000, the $3,000 gain isn’t an excess contribution. Equally, a loss doesn’t create replacement room. Adding new cash still requires available room.

Here’s a practical example. Suppose a TFSA holds $40,000, but $15,000 is needed for a renovation next year. Investing all $40,000 in shares exposes that near-term spending to a market decline. A 20% fall would leave the $15,000 portion worth $12,000, creating a $3,000 shortfall.

Keeping the renovation money in suitable cash savings or a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) timed to the expense separates it from the long-term $25,000.

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a candidate for part of the long-term portion. Its Canadian banking franchise, deposits, credit cards, wealth business, and brokerage relationships give it several sources of earnings. The fiscal third quarter delivered adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, compared with $2.20 a year earlier. TD declared a $1.12 quarterly dividend for the quarter ending October 31. That payment used about 40% of the latest adjusted quarterly earnings.

The coverage is encouraging. The U.S. anti-money-laundering remediation and asset cap remain important constraints, however. Strong Canadian operations do not remove the cost of fixing the U.S. business. At a recent share price of $164.19, a $7,000 budget bought 42 whole shares for $6,895.98. The annualized $4.48 dividend produced $188.16 annually, assuming no change. The unused $104.02 remained cash before trading costs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TD$164.1942$4.48$188.16Quarterly$6,895.98

That’s an actual income figure, not a promise that maxing the account creates a large paycheque. Learning dividend investing also means comparing the payment with the earnings funding it.

Considerations

The quoted price was about 14.8 times TD’s latest adjusted quarterly earnings, annualized. The final step is spreading long-term money across different earnings sources and matching each holding to its purpose. Adding TD to a TFSA already full of Canadian banks creates less diversification than its familiar name might suggest.

Withdrawals need their own timing. A qualifying $5,000 TFSA withdrawal in 2026 generally returns as contribution room in 2027. It doesn’t automatically become room to replace in November 2026. The account’s tax treatment is helpful only when the contribution rules are respected.

A TFSA can contain cash, GICs, and eligible market investments. There is no need to make every dollar behave the same way. The useful division is money needed soon versus money that can stay invested through a downturn. Reinvesting TD’s dividend can gradually add shares while the money remains earmarked for retirement. Taking the same dividend in cash can support spending instead. Both choices can be useful, but the purpose should determine the choice rather than treating automatic reinvestment as the final answer for every account.

Bottom line

Maxing your TFSA is progress. Matching the investments to your goals completes the job. TD offers a covered dividend and a strong Canadian franchise for long-term money, while next year’s renovation fund needs stability. A full account should make your finances easier to manage, not leave every expense depending on the stock market.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

First-Time Buyers Have Until December 31 to Claim the FHSA Deduction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The FHSA's December deadline applies to contributions, giving eligible buyers a chance to reduce 2026 taxable income.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Robin Brown

These three Canadian stocks are each long-term winners. Here's why I would add them to a TFSA for a lifetime…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Royalty Stock Pays Its Monthly Dividend Today: The Payout Math Behind It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold pays eligible shareholders today, with a $10,000 investment offering about $52 monthly at the current dividend.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

Investing for the Long Term: Why Time in the Market Matters for Beginners

| Robin Brown

Here's why patient, long-term investing can pay off over the long run. This Canadian stock demonstrates how to patiently get…

Read more »

dairy milk spills out of glass
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Dairy Rules Are Back in Washington’s Crosshairs: What it Means for Saputo

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Saputo's local U.S. factories complicate the trade-war story, while stronger protein demand offers a separate earnings opportunity.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock is Still Down 12% This Year Despite a Strong Quarter

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers' shares have fallen about 15% this year while free cash flow improved, creating an income opportunity with debt attached.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

The Year-End Tax Move Retired Couples Shouldn’t Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pension splitting happens at tax time, but eligible retirees may need to arrange the right withdrawals before December 31.

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Stocks for Beginners

Gold Pulled Back From Its Record: This Royalty Stock Raised Its Dividend 18%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OR Royalties offers a different way to own gold exposure, with strong dividend coverage and a modest starting yield.

Read more »