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The Year-End Tax Move Retired Couples Shouldn’t Miss

Pension splitting happens at tax time, but eligible retirees may need to arrange the right withdrawals before December 31.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Eligible couples can allocate up to half of qualifying pension income.
  • RRIF withdrawals generally qualify at 65, while ordinary RRSP withdrawals generally don't.
  • The best allocation depends on both partners' complete tax results.

Two retirees can share a kitchen, a car and an impressive collection of reusable grocery bags while still receiving very different tax bills. If most pension income lands on one return, the household may be paying more than it needs to.

Pension income splitting can help change that. The opportunity is especially useful when one spouse has a substantial workplace pension or retirement-account withdrawals and the other has much less taxable income.

The catch is timing. You generally make the election when filing your returns, but some income needs to exist by December 31. Waiting until April to discover that distinction is an unnecessarily expensive way to learn it. So, how do couples fix that?

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Create the right income

The Canada Revenue Agency allows eligible couples to allocate up to 50% of qualifying pension income to the other spouse or common-law partner for tax purposes. That doesn’t require physically handing over half the pension cheque. Both partners make the election using Form T1032, allocating the associated withholding tax proportionately.

For someone aged 65 or older by year-end, qualifying registered retirement income fund withdrawals generally count. Ordinary registered retirement savings plan withdrawals generally don’t. Workplace pension income can qualify before 65, subject to the rules.

Canada Pension Plan payments and Old Age Security aren’t eligible for this particular election. CPP pension sharing is a separate arrangement, so the benefits shouldn’t all be tossed into the same tax basket.

If you’re 65 and relying on Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals, converting an appropriate portion to a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) before year-end may create eligible income. The withdrawal must actually occur during the year, so leave the institution time to process it.

What could you keep

Suppose a couple allocates $10,000 of eligible pension income from a spouse whose relevant marginal tax rate is 30% to one whose rate is 20%. Here’s what that tax avoidance could look like.

Illustrative tax calculationAmount
Tax avoided at 30%$3,000
Tax added at 20%$2,000
Household tax reduction$1,000

Actual savings depend on province, brackets, credits and benefits. Pension splitting can also affect individual-income calculations such as the OAS recovery tax, while leaving combined household income unchanged.

The best split isn’t automatically 50%. Moving too much income can reduce the receiving spouse’s credits or create other costs. Comparing both completed returns reveals the household result. But from there, investors could take those savings and turn them into more retirement cash.

Let the savings stay yours

Keeping an extra $1,000 means less money has to come out of the portfolio. That gives long-term holdings more room to compound, including businesses such as Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF).

Sun Life earns from insurance, workplace benefits and investment management across several markets. Its Asian operations provide a growth opportunity beyond Canada’s mature insurance market.

Second-quarter underlying earnings reached $2.02 a share, up 13%. Its $0.96 quarterly dividend used about 48% of that amount, leaving an earnings cushion for reinvestment and shareholder payments. At a recent share price of $111, the annualized $3.84 dividend yields approximately 3.5%. Here’s what that $10,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$111.2189$3.84$341.76Quarterly$9,897.69

That income helps explain why dividend investing can complement tax planning. The tax savings don’t require Sun Life to rally, while the investment still needs business growth.

Give the stock time

I’d hold Sun Life for diversified insurance exposure and dividend growth, with claims costs and market-sensitive investment fees as the main risks. Its yield is useful, though not so high that valuation can be ignored.

Money needed for next year’s withdrawals should remain accessible. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible future income if you have contribution room, but RRIF withdrawals remain taxable when transferred there.

Bottom line

Check the pension-income setup before December 31. Keeping more of the money your portfolio already earns can give retirement savings a longer working life, without asking you to find the next winning stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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