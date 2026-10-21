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Rate-Hike Bets Are Back: What They Mean for This Apartment REIT

CAPREIT trades far below reported net asset value, but refinancing costs and softer occupancy explain the market’s hesitation.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Mortgage maturities determine when higher rates reach an apartment REIT.
  • CAPREIT traded about 42.5% below its June reported net asset value.
  • Improving recurring earnings per unit would strengthen the buying case.

Landlords get mortgage renewals too. Their buildings may contain hundreds of households, but the lender still expects interest, and it doesn’t accept “people always need somewhere to live” as payment.

That’s why an apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) can struggle even while collecting rent. If financing costs rise faster than rental income, less money reaches each unit holder.

With the Bank of Canada weighing inflation risks before its October 28 decision, investors need to look beyond the reassuring idea of owning housing.

a person looks out a window into a cityscape

Image source: Getty Images

Two bills moving differently

Apartment rents generally change through renewals, tenant turnover, and local regulations. Debt costs follow a different calendar, depending on mortgage maturities and whether borrowing is fixed or floating.

A rate increase therefore doesn’t hit every building loan immediately. It can still raise the cost of future refinancing and reduce what buyers are prepared to pay for properties.

For a simple illustration, refinancing $100 million of debt at a rate one percentage point higher adds $1 million in annual interest. That extra bill has to be covered before it can support distributions.

The question for a REIT is whether rent growth, asset sales or other savings can absorb that cost. Full buildings help, but don’t make the subtraction disappear.

A familiar landlord

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX: CAR.UN), known as CAPREIT, owns rental housing and earns its income from tenants. Its portfolio gives investors access to apartments without personally answering a Sunday call about a leaking dishwasher.

The latest results show both the appeal and the pressure. Canadian same-property occupancy was 97.5% at June 30, down from 98.4% a year earlier. Most suites remained occupied, but the direction deserves attention.

Quarterly diluted Funds From Operations (FFO) per unit fell 1.1%. FFO adjusts accounting earnings to provide a better view of recurring property performance, though it isn’t cash left after every building expense.

A discount with conditions

There are considerations. At a recent share price of $31.25, CAPREIT traded about 42.5% below its June 30 net asset value of $54.38 per share.

That’s a substantial valuation gap. Net asset value (NAV) estimates property values after liabilities, so it depends on assumptions about rents and the returns property buyers require. If interest rates rise, those appraised values can fall. Buying below today’s NAV doesn’t guarantee the market will eventually pay that NAV.

Still, the discount provides room for a patient investor if apartment income stabilizes and financing remains manageable. For someone buying stocks in Canada, that is a more useful argument than simply declaring housing essential.

Watch the renewal calendar

CAPREIT has been arranging mortgage financing over multiple years, which spreads the impact of changing rates. The risk is that refinancing costs and softer occupancy combine before rent growth can offset them.

A property sale can release capital, but it also removes the income that property previously generated. The result needs to improve what remains for each unit. I’d therefore consider a small, gradual purchase at this discount for a long horizon. I would keep expectations for rapid distribution growth modest until recurring earnings regain momentum.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter investment income and gains when room is available. Property exposure still needs diversification and patience.

Bottom line

CAPREIT’s discount gives buyers something to work with, while its financing and occupancy explain why the discount exists. Improving earnings per shre could eventually make these apartments more valuable to shareholders, without requiring every interest-rate headline to cooperate.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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