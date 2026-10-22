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The RRSP Deadline is in March: Here’s Why November Starters Come Out Ahead

An earlier RRSP contribution plan spreads the cash commitment and leaves more time to make sensible investment choices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Early contributions spread the cash burden before the deadline.
  • Available deduction room must be checked before transferring money.
  • BMO offers bank exposure, not a substitute for diversification.

March has a way of turning a perfectly sensible retirement goal into a last-minute scramble. The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) deadline arrives, the holidays have already visited the credit card, and suddenly a large contribution is supposed to appear from the same paycheque that covers everything else.

Starting in November won’t guarantee a higher investment return, but will give your budget more chances to cooperate. That practical advantage is worth quite a bit, even without a dramatic chart showing imaginary riches.

Contributions made during the first 60 days of the following year can generally be used toward the previous year’s RRSP deduction, subject to your available room and the reporting rules. The first 60 days of 2027 end on March 1. Yet your own tax situation determines how much to contribute and when claiming the deduction makes sense.

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Spread it out

Suppose your goal is a $3,000 contribution. Putting aside $750 in each month from November through February spreads the job across four months. Waiting until the end means investing the entire amount at once. Neither approach creates extra contribution room, but one is considerably easier to fit around normal life.

Check your latest notice of assessment and account for contributions already made. An RRSP deposit is not an invitation to exceed the limit, as contributions and deductions are also separate decisions. In some circumstances, claiming an eligible deduction in a higher-income year may be preferable to claiming it immediately.

An early contribution can initially sit in cash or a suitable short-term holding while you choose investments. The deadline concerns the contribution, not a requirement to buy a stock before the bell. That separation helps prevent a tax calendar from choosing your portfolio.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is one Canadian company investors could research for the long-term equity portion of an RRSP. Its banking and capital-markets operations provide several earnings sources, including exposure outside Canada. It remains a bank, with all the lending risks that description carries.

In its fiscal third quarter, BMO reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96, up 22% year over year. Reported EPS was $2.38, down 24%. That gap deserves attention because adjusted growth doesn’t erase costs included in the financial statements.

Bigger than one stock

Rising loan defaults, weaker business activity, and a disappointing return on U.S. investments could all weigh on BMO. Higher interest rates don’t automatically improve bank profits if borrowers struggle or funding costs rise. I therefore wouldn’t put an entire RRSP contribution into one bank simply because its latest adjusted earnings looked good.

A regular savings plan can instead fund a diversified mix, with individual Canadian stocks occupying a deliberate share. Investors comparing an RRSP with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should also weigh their tax bracket, withdrawal needs, and existing room. RRSP withdrawals are generally taxable, so the contribution deduction is only one side of the deal.

Bottom line

There is no requirement to borrow for a contribution simply because March is approaching. Interest on money borrowed to contribute to an RRSP isn’t deductible, and repayments still have to fit the household budget. An affordable November plan can help avoid that problem altogether. If the target is too ambitious, reducing it is usually more sensible than creating expensive debt to obtain a deduction.

November’s real advantage is having time to make those choices calmly. Set an affordable transfer, verify the room, and decide how the investment fits the retirement plan. By March, the contribution can already be in place, leaving you with less financial improvisation and a habit you can carry into the following year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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