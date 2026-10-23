Tax Refund or Bonus Coming? A Smart Way to Fund Your Emergency Cushion

A refund or bonus could bring your emergency fund months closer to completion and give your investments more time to grow.

A tax refund or work bonus can get spent before it arrives. There’s the overdue purchase, the weekend away, and the bill you’ve been putting off. By the time the deposit lands, everyone seems to have a claim on it.

Giving some of that money to your future self can be more rewarding than it sounds. A funded emergency account means the next car repair doesn’t have to become credit-card debt. It can also keep you from selling investments during a rough week.

The smart move is to decide how much goes into that cushion before the money reaches your everyday account. Use the refund you actually receive or the bonus left after payroll deductions.

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Give the money a job

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada suggests building toward three to six months of regular expenses. It also identifies refunds and bonuses as opportunities to get there faster. That target can look overwhelming. A lump sum makes the first stretch easier. Suppose essential expenses are $3,000 monthly, you already have $2,000 saved and a $4,000 refund is coming.

Emergency-fund step Amount Existing savings $2,000 Refund added $4,000 New cushion $6,000 Three-month target $9,000 Remaining gap $3,000

You’ve gone from covering about three weeks of expenses to two months. Adding $250 monthly closes the remaining gap in a year, before interest. The refund has effectively replaced 16 months of those $250 contributions. You don’t need to squeeze that entire amount out of future paycheques.

Scheduled expenses need their own savings. Winter tires and holiday shopping shouldn’t quietly drain the money reserved for a lost job or urgent repair. If expensive credit-card debt is already outstanding, keeping a starter cushion while directing the rest toward that debt can be sensible. Paying down $3,000 charged at 20% avoids roughly $600 of annual interest if that balance would otherwise remain unchanged.

EQB

EQB (TSX: EQB), the parent of Equitable Bank and EQ Bank, connects this everyday savings decision to a Canadian business. Deposits help fund its lending. Direct retail deposits reached $10.8 billion in its fiscal third quarter, up 11% from a year earlier, including deposits added through its PC Financial acquisition.

For savers, however, an eligible bank deposit and the bank’s shares offer different protection. Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation coverage protects eligible deposits within its limits, generally $100,000 per insured category at each member institution. Stocks aren’t covered.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold cash savings if you have contribution room. Withdrawn amounts return to your room the following calendar year, so replacing the money sooner requires existing unused room.

Security before growth

Once the cushion is funded, investing additional money becomes easier. You can give stocks time to recover because next month’s bills don’t depend on their price. EQB offers growth potential through its expanded customer base. Its $0.63 quarterly dividend used about 30% of third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share.

But reported earnings showed a $3.39-per-share loss, reflecting substantial acquisition-related and other charges. Management also flagged elevated credit provisions as borrowers faced pressure. At a recent $121.79 closing price, EQB traded around 1.4 times its latest reported book value, the accounting value of shareholders’ equity per share.

EQB is worth watching for long-term growth, but credit pressure and integration make it a cautious purchase. For anyone learning how to buy stocks in Canada, funding emergencies first gives the investment time to work.

Bottom line

Your refund or bonus can buy breathing room. In this example, it turns $2,000 into two months of essential expenses and removes 16 months of saving from the journey. Set that money aside when it arrives. A stronger cushion lets you handle a surprise expense and keep your investment plan moving.