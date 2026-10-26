Turn $10,000 in your TFSA into tax free income with Enbridge, Fortis and CN Rail. See the yields, the math and a simple reinvestment plan for two decades.

How to Convert $20,000 in a TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine

Each company brings a different strength, but each has risks, so check yields and financials before you buy.

Reinvesting dividends and adding money each January does more for growth than chasing a higher yield.

A $20,000 TFSA split across Enbridge, Fortis, and CN could start near $776 a year in tax-free dividends.

Owning $20,000 in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is unlikely to make you rich overnight. However, it can start a habit that pays you each quarter, grows on its own, and never sends a dime to the taxman.

Here is how I would build a $20,000 TFSA with these three dividend stocks in 2026.

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How much TFSA room do you have in 2026?

The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. If you have been eligible since 2009 and never contributed, your total room is $109,000. Any unused TFSA room can be carried forward, and withdrawals are added back the following January.

Alternatively, if you exceed the official limit, the CRA charges a penalty of 1% per month on the excess contribution.

Returns originating from qualified investments are tax-free, and every dollar the account earns stays with you.

Which Canadian stocks can power a $20,000 TFSA?

Here are three top TSX dividend stocks you can own today.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is the first stock on this list. An $8,000 investment in ENB stock can earn $462 in annual dividends. In Q2, Enbridge management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and pointed to a $41 billion backlog of secured projects.

CEO Greg Ebel said the industry “has reentered a growth phase, somewhat reminiscent of the 2012 to ’15 time period.” Notably, the energy infrastructure giant has raised its dividend for 31 straight years.

Enbridge ended Q2 with a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio of 5.1 times, which is quite high. Management blamed a weaker Canadian dollar for the high ratio and said the adjusted figure sits inside its 4.5 to 5 times target.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Enbridge $67.24 119 $0.97 $115.43 Quarterly Fortis $80.99 $74 $0.64 $47.36 Quarterly Canadian National Railway $175 34 $0.915 $31.11 Quarterly

The next TSX stock is Fortis (TSX: FTS). A $6,000 investment in this blue-chip utility giant will help you earn $189 in annual dividends.

Part of a recession-resistant industry, Fortis has raised dividends for 52 years in a row. Management also reaffirmed 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

It also expects rate base growth of 7% a year. The rate base is the value of assets on which the utility earns a regulated return.

Fortis also won approval for a larger Tilbury LNG expansion in British Columbia, worth about $2 billion. A new five-year capital plan is due with third-quarter results.

The final stock is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), where a $6,000 investment will help you earn $125 in annual dividends.

CFO Ghislain Houle told investors at the September 24 CIBC conference that volumes were up 4% year to date, helped by a bumper grain crop.

He also said CN has found about $100 million in savings so far from its Fast Track efficiency program. A new federal tax deduction could add roughly $150 million to free cash flow next year. CN has raised its dividend for about 30 years, according to the company’s dividend history.

How does reinvesting dividends grow a TFSA over 20 years?

Reinvesting annual dividends can help you enhance the yield-at-cost over time. Each dividend buys more shares, and those shares pay dividends of their own.

Here is what $20,000 could become with no new money:

At 5% a year, you would have $32,578 after 10 years and $53,000 after 20.

At 7% a year, you would have $39,344 after 10 years and $77,395 after 20.

These figures assume a steady annual total return, full dividend reinvestment, and no added contributions.

What mistakes can slow a TFSA income plan?

Hold high-yield Canadian-listed stocks in the TFSA, as U.S. dividends in the account face a 15% withholding tax.

Here’s what TFSA investors should focus on.