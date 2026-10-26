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How to Convert $20,000 in a TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine

Turn $10,000 in your TFSA into tax free income with Enbridge, Fortis and CN Rail. See the yields, the math and a simple reinvestment plan for two decades.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • A $20,000 TFSA split across Enbridge, Fortis, and CN could start near $776 a year in tax-free dividends.
  • Reinvesting dividends and adding money each January does more for growth than chasing a higher yield.
  • Each company brings a different strength, but each has risks, so check yields and financials before you buy.

Owning $20,000 in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is unlikely to make you rich overnight. However, it can start a habit that pays you each quarter, grows on its own, and never sends a dime to the taxman.

Here is how I would build a $20,000 TFSA with these three dividend stocks in 2026.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

How much TFSA room do you have in 2026?

The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. If you have been eligible since 2009 and never contributed, your total room is $109,000. Any unused TFSA room can be carried forward, and withdrawals are added back the following January.

Alternatively, if you exceed the official limit, the CRA charges a penalty of 1% per month on the excess contribution.

Returns originating from qualified investments are tax-free, and every dollar the account earns stays with you.

Which Canadian stocks can power a $20,000 TFSA?

Here are three top TSX dividend stocks you can own today.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is the first stock on this list. An $8,000 investment in ENB stock can earn $462 in annual dividends. In Q2, Enbridge management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and pointed to a $41 billion backlog of secured projects.

CEO Greg Ebel said the industry “has reentered a growth phase, somewhat reminiscent of the 2012 to ’15 time period.” Notably, the energy infrastructure giant has raised its dividend for 31 straight years.

Enbridge ended Q2 with a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio of 5.1 times, which is quite high. Management blamed a weaker Canadian dollar for the high ratio and said the adjusted figure sits inside its 4.5 to 5 times target.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$67.24119$0.97$115.43Quarterly
Fortis$80.99$74$0.64$47.36Quarterly
Canadian National Railway$17534$0.915$31.11Quarterly

The next TSX stock is Fortis (TSX: FTS). A $6,000 investment in this blue-chip utility giant will help you earn $189 in annual dividends.

Part of a recession-resistant industry, Fortis has raised dividends for 52 years in a row. Management also reaffirmed 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

It also expects rate base growth of 7% a year. The rate base is the value of assets on which the utility earns a regulated return.

Fortis also won approval for a larger Tilbury LNG expansion in British Columbia, worth about $2 billion. A new five-year capital plan is due with third-quarter results.

The final stock is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), where a $6,000 investment will help you earn $125 in annual dividends.

CFO Ghislain Houle told investors at the September 24 CIBC conference that volumes were up 4% year to date, helped by a bumper grain crop.

He also said CN has found about $100 million in savings so far from its Fast Track efficiency program. A new federal tax deduction could add roughly $150 million to free cash flow next year. CN has raised its dividend for about 30 years, according to the company’s dividend history.

How does reinvesting dividends grow a TFSA over 20 years?

Reinvesting annual dividends can help you enhance the yield-at-cost over time. Each dividend buys more shares, and those shares pay dividends of their own.

Here is what $20,000 could become with no new money:

At 5% a year, you would have $32,578 after 10 years and $53,000 after 20.
At 7% a year, you would have $39,344 after 10 years and $77,395 after 20.

These figures assume a steady annual total return, full dividend reinvestment, and no added contributions.

What mistakes can slow a TFSA income plan?

Hold high-yield Canadian-listed stocks in the TFSA, as U.S. dividends in the account face a 15% withholding tax.

Here’s what TFSA investors should focus on.

  • Keep trading to a minimum: The TFSA works best as a long-term account. If you trade very often, the CRA can treat it as a business, and the tax-free benefit can disappear. Any losses are also locked inside the account, so you cannot claim them against gains elsewhere.
  • Be wary of very high yields: A 10% yield often means the market doubts the dividend will last. A steady payout that grows each year is usually the better bet.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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