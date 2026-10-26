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Spousal RRSPs Explained: Who Benefits and When

A spousal RRSP can spread future taxable income between partners, but the deduction and withdrawal timing rules determine the benefit.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The contributor uses their own RRSP room; the other partner owns the account.
  • Recent spousal contributions can cause withdrawals to be taxed back to the contributor.
  • Power traded about 21.2% below its June 30 adjusted asset value at the October 9 close.

Couples can have a strong combined retirement balance and still pay more tax than expected. The problem often appears when most of the savings, and therefore most taxable withdrawals, sit in one person’s name.

A spousal Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can help spread future retirement income. It works best when the couple understands who receives the deduction, who owns the account, and when withdrawals can be taxed back to the contributor.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Who gets what

The contributing partner uses their own RRSP deduction room and can claim the eligible deduction. The other partner owns the spousal RRSP. For a simple illustration, suppose a higher-income partner contributes $10,000 and deducts it at a 40% marginal rate. The immediate tax saving is $4,000. If that $10,000 is eventually withdrawn by the account owner at an assumed 20% rate, it leaves $8,000 after tax.

The contribution cost $6,000 after the original deduction. The later withdrawal leaves $8,000, before considering investment returns or the time between those events. This example shows the benefit of deducting at a higher rate and withdrawing at a lower one.

It doesn’t guarantee savings for every couple. Future income, tax brackets, deductions, benefits, and pension splitting can change the comparison. If both partners face similar rates, a spousal RRSP may provide less additional value.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) offers an income holding connected to insurance and wealth management. Its interests include Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial. The business gives investors exposure to retirement and financial services through a holding company.

Power reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share. Its $0.67 quarterly dividend represented about 43% of that adjusted amount. At a recent price of $89.01, the annualized $2.67 dividend yielded about 3%. What’s more, Power reported an adjusted net asset value of $112.94 per share as of June 30. The recent stock price was about 21.2% below that dated value.

That discount is a reason to consider the stock, not a guaranteed gain. Asset values can change, holding-company costs reduce what reaches shareholders, and discounts can persist. Still, it is a more concrete purchase argument than simply saying the company operates in retirement services.

A $10,000 budget at $89.01 bought 112 shares for $9,969.12. Those shares produced $299.04 annually at an unchanged dividend. Inside the RRSP, those dividends can be reinvested without immediate Canadian income tax, while ordinary withdrawals are taxed later. Dividend investing and account planning need to work together.

Considerations

A withdrawal from a spousal RRSP can generally be attributed to the contributing partner if they made spousal contributions in the withdrawal year or either of the two previous calendar years, up to the relevant contribution amount.

For example, a contribution in December 2026 can affect withdrawals in 2026, 2027, and 2028. A withdrawal in 2029 falls outside that contribution’s usual window, provided there are no later spousal contributions that restart the issue. This makes a spousal RRSP a longer-term planning tool. A couple needing money soon may prefer keeping that amount accessible elsewhere, including an eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Power’s share price can also fall before a withdrawal date, so short-term cash shouldn’t depend on selling the stock.

A spousal account also doesn’t require holding different securities from the contributor’s own plan. The tax ownership is the important distinction. The household can still diversify across investments, while the spousal structure changes whose return may eventually report the income when the rules are satisfied.

Bottom line

A spousal RRSP can help when one partner gets a larger deduction today and the other expects lower-tax withdrawals later. Power offers a covered dividend and a measurable discount to its dated asset value. The account strategy earns its benefit through contribution and withdrawal timing, while the stock still needs to justify its own risks.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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