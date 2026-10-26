I’d Wait for TELUS’s Next Update Before Touching the Stock

TELUS could be deliberately pulling back from promotional price wars. Find out whether its "quality over quantity" bet is actually working—or setting up the stock for another slide.

From debt leverage targets to surging data center capital expenditures, we reveal the three specific numbers in November's earnings report that will determine if the stock has bottomed out.

TELUS (TSX:T) stock's 45% share price drop makes it a bargain while a sudden dividend reset changed the game under new CEO Victor Dodig. Discover why this high yield might be hiding deeper balance sheet risks.

Down 45% over the past three years, TELUS (TSX: T) stock has left many Canadian income investors feeling bruised. But the real issue isn’t how far the stock price has fallen – it’s whether the telecommunications giant is a value stock that has the capacity to bounce back. The high-yield dividend stock’s next checkpoint is right around the corner: the market expects TELUS to report third-quarter operating results around November 6, 2026 (date not officially confirmed yet). Until then, adding to your position may be betting on a hand you haven’t seen yet.

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Is TELUS stock’s 6.1% dividend a yield trap?

The rise in TELUS stock’s dividend yield toward 6.1% is entirely a result of a substantial drop in the share price. On July 31, alongside its second-quarter earnings, TELUS announced a 55% dividend cut. That was the first major capital reallocation under new CEO Victor Dodig.

Where do the savings go? TELUS expects roughly $2.7 billion in cumulative cash savings through 2028, directed entirely toward debt reduction. Management lowered its payout ratio target to 45%–60% of free cash flow (down from 60% to 75%). TELUS no longer prioritizes high immediate income growth; it’s prioritizing balance sheet strength.

Key indicators to watch: Leverage, cash flow, and TELUS Digital

The first thing I’ll look at in the November earnings report is the direction of net debt/adjusted EBITDA (net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). At the end of the second quarter, the leverage ratio stood at 3.5 times, and management targets bringing it down to 3.0 times or below by the end of 2028. While one quarter won’t take it from 3.5 to 3.0, it’s the direction that matters more than the absolute number.

More critical is free cash flow. In July, TELUS cut its full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance to about $1.8 billion, down from a prior expectation of $2.5 billion. At the same time, management raised its capital expenditure guidance to about $2.6 billion, citing supply chain pressure and investments in sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. If the third quarter shows capex still drifting higher while free cash flow shows no sign of stabilizing, then the 2028 deleveraging timeline may just be a pretty number on a slide.

There’s another potential drag to TELUS stock’s performance to consider: TELUS Digital. In the second quarter, the business booked a $2.1 billion non-cash impairment on goodwill and intangible assets, which drove a net loss of $1.8 billion. Revenue in the Digital segment is shrinking lately, and if it deteriorates further in the third quarter, lower sales will keep eating into consolidated cash flow and slow the pace of debt reduction.

TELUS’s mobile phone net additions in the second quarter declined to just 17,000, well below the 55,000 added in the same period last year. On the surface, that looks ugly. But look closer: the decline in its average revenue per user (ARPU) narrowed to 0.4%, and churn only ticked up from 1.06% to 1.08%. This suggests TELUS is deliberately pulling back from promotional price wars and prioritizing value per user.

It’s a bet. What needs to be validated in November is this: if net additions stay weak but ARPU holds steady or even improves, the “quality over quantity” strategy is working.

Conversely, if subscriber numbers don’t recover and ARPU starts sliding faster, investor confidence could take another hit. If the telecom stock can’t grow subscribers or raise prices, what remains of the thesis for holding it? Just the dividend?

Investor takeaway

Waiting isn’t hesitation – it’s discipline. TELUS stock does look cheap with a single-digit price-to-cash flow multiple of 9.5 while an average industry stock trades at 11 times cash flow. But cheap has never been a sole reason to buy a stock. Management already reset expectations to a low bar in the second quarter report, but a low bar doesn’t mean execution has recovered.

Three things require close attention in TELUS’s upcoming earnings report. Leverage should show early signs of declining quarter over quarter, free cash flow guidance shouldn’t be cut again, and capital expenditures should stay within the $2.6 billion range. If any one of those breaks down, a 6.1% yield won’t compensate for the risk of further capital erosion.

I’d wait for that report before deciding whether to touch TELUS stock. Patience may help avoid assets that look cheap and are actually still repricing.