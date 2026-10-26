Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A 6.8% Monthly Dividend Stock: About $113 a Month on $20,000
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

A 6.8% Monthly Dividend Stock: About $113 a Month on $20,000

With a resilient business model, opportunities to expand the portfolio, an attractive valuation, and a high distribution yield, Automotive Properties REIT would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
Key Points
  • Automotive Properties REIT offers a stable monthly dividend yield of 6.83%, supported by a diversified portfolio of automotive-focused commercial properties with reliable rental incomes and contractual rent escalations, further enhanced by an improved AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%.
  • With a potential expansion pipeline through sale-and-leaseback opportunities in fragmented automotive markets and available financial resources, the REIT is well-positioned for portfolio growth and sustained income generation, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking consistent distributions and capital appreciation.

Passive income has become essential in this uncertain, persistently inflationary macroeconomic environment. It provides financial stability and helps maintain your lifestyle despite rising prices. Monthly-paying dividend stocks offer an excellent means to earn passive income. However, dividends are not guaranteed and depend on the company’s financial performance, reliable cash flows, and management’s discretion. Therefore, investors should look for companies with well-established businesses that generate reliable cash flows, have a strong dividend payout record, and offer a healthy dividend yield.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the fundamentals, growth prospects, dividend payout record, yield, and growth prospects of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) to identify buying opportunities for income-seeking investors.

Traffic jam with rows of slow cars

Source: Getty Images

Automotive Properties REIT’s operations and financial performance

Automotive Properties REIT owns and operates 95 income-producing commercial properties spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its portfolio extends across six Canadian provinces and three U.S. states, with tenants primarily comprising established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and automotive service groups.

This established tenant base supports stable occupancy and predictable rental income. Moreover, contractual rent escalations and consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustments help offset inflationary pressures while driving organic rental growth. This resilient business model has enabled Automotive Properties REIT to maintain consistent financial performance and pay distributions since 2015.

Meanwhile, Automotive Properties REIT delivered strong second-quarter performance in August, reporting a 22.8% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by acquisitions completed over the preceding four quarters and annual rent escalations. Same-property cash net operating income (NOI) also grew 2.2%, reflecting contractual rent increases. Meanwhile, net income and comprehensive income surged 61.6% to $18.1 million, supported by higher NOI, favourable non-cash fair-value adjustments on investment properties, and currency translation gains. Higher interest expenses and unfavourable fair-value changes in interest-rate swaps partially offset these gains. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key indicator of a REIT’s cash-generating capacity, climbed 18.6% to $14.9 million, highlighting the strength of its underlying operations.

Reflecting this performance, Automotive Properties REIT increased its monthly distribution by 2% to $0.07 per unit in August, offering a forward yield of approximately 6.8%. Its AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.3%, down from 80.7% a year earlier, providing greater coverage for distributions. The REIT ended the quarter with a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 47.5%. With its operating performance and distribution profile established, let’s examine APR’s growth prospects.

APR’s growth prospects

The highly fragmented automotive dealership and service markets in Canada and the United States present significant opportunities for Automotive Properties REIT to expand its portfolio. As dealerships face rising capital requirements and seek greater operational efficiency, smaller operators may increasingly turn to sale-and-leaseback transactions to unlock capital tied up in real estate while continuing to operate from their existing locations under long-term leases. This trend could create a broader pipeline of acquisition opportunities for the REIT, supporting portfolio growth and strengthening its recurring rental income and cash flows over time.

Automotive Properties REIT also has financial resources to support its expansion plans. It ended the quarter with $58 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities, $0.7 million in cash, and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. These resources could provide financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, expand its income-generating asset base, and support the sustainability of its monthly distributions over the long term.

Investors’ takeaway

Automotive Properties REIT has rewarded investors with both consistent monthly distributions and capital appreciation, delivering a year-to-date total shareholder return of 17.7%. Despite this solid performance, the REIT remains reasonably valued, trading at forward price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples of 11.5 and 0.9, respectively.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
APR.UN$12.291,627$19,995.83$0.0699$113.73Monthly

With its resilient business model, opportunities to expand its portfolio, attractive valuation, and high distribution yield, Automotive Properties REIT could appeal to income-seeking investors looking for reliable monthly income and long-term capital appreciation. At its current monthly distribution rate, a $20,000 investment could generate approximately $113.73 in monthly income, or about $1,364.73 annually, assuming the distribution remains unchanged.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

How to Make Your Retirement Savings Last Longer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirement savings can last longer with proper fund management, a well-structured withdrawal strategy, and controlled spending.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

I’d Wait for TELUS’s Next Update Before Touching the Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don't touch TELUS stock until you evaluate these items in its upcoming quarterly report in November.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $20,000 in a TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Turn $10,000 in your TFSA into tax free income with Enbridge, Fortis and CN Rail. See the yields, the math…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in a TFSA: Why Canadians Like This Setup

| Jitendra Parashar

Together, these dividend-paying businesses offer Canadians a great way to pair recurring income with future growth potential.

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres produces about $117 monthly from a $20,000 budget, backed by high occupancy but exposed to property and financing risks.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

AI Could Make This Software Stock More Essential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

More capable AI creates a stronger need for the information controls OpenText already provides.

Read more »

a person drops a microphone
Dividend Stocks

Telus’s Results Are Coming Up: 3 Questions Investors Should Be Asking 

| Puja Tayal

Get the scoop on Telus and its upcoming earnings. Understand the factors behind the stock's recent 12% jump and market…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Spousal RRSPs Explained: Who Benefits and When

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A spousal RRSP can spread future taxable income between partners, but the deduction and withdrawal timing rules determine the benefit.

Read more »