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7% Paid Monthly: Here’s What $17,241 in Vital Infrastructure Would Collect

Canadian investors can collect $100 every month from a high-yield real estate stock at a less-than-$20,000 investment.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) offers a nearly 7% distribution yield, with an estimated $17,241 investment generating about $100 in monthly income inside a TFSA.
  • The REIT owns 104 healthcare properties, including hospitals and outpatient care centres, benefiting from aging populations and rising demand for medical infrastructure.
  • Despite a $3.6 million net loss in H1 2026, the REIT maintained 96.4% occupancy and a 13.1-year weighted average lease expiry, supporting long-term rental income visibility.

The traditional payment schedule of Canadian dividend stocks is quarterly. However, select companies offer shorter intervals to align dividend income directly with recurring real-world expenses. A less-than-$20,000 investment in a prime real estate investment trust (REIT) can generate $100 in monthly passive income.

Income-focused investors delight in Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) for its nearly 7% dividend yield. This REIT trades at $5.17 per share. You need only $17,241 to purchase 3,335 shares. The monthly collection is tax-free if earned inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

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Source: Getty Images

Defensive real estate investment

Vital Infrastructure, the only REIT in the cure sector, is driven by demographics. The institutional landlord invests in, develops, and manages healthcare infrastructure globally. Its portfolio, totalling 104 properties, includes hospitals, specialty hospitals, and multi-tenant medical outpatient buildings.

Other income-generating assets in its portfolio are outpatient & ambulatory care centres, rehabilitation centres & specialty clinics, and research facilities. The tenants are primarily hospital operators and healthcare practitioners. Vital Infrastructure believes its deep healthcare expertise and relationships with health systems create irreplaceable assets in modern care delivery.

The $1.3 billion REIT focuses on high‑quality properties, relationships, and partnership‑driven growth. Three long-term trends drive demand for healthcare real estate, with aging demographics leading the way as populations across the developed world age.

Vital Infrastructure expects healthcare expenditures to rise as healthcare needs increase. In Canada alone, healthcare spending is projected to grow by approximately 5% annually over the next 25 years. The REIT cites the following tailwinds: increased demand for services, infrastructure modernization, capacity expansion, and the integration of advanced medical technologies.

Furthermore, healthcare delivery models are shifting toward outpatient and ambulatory care in place of traditional inpatient hospitals. These modern settings offer operational efficiencies and improved clinical outcomes, as well as faster patient recovery and lower infection risk. Health systems, physicians, and payers favour and support continued demand for purpose-built healthcare real estate.

Financial highlights in H1 2026

In the first half of 2026, Vital Infrastructure posted a net loss of $3.6 million, down from $17.1 million net income in the same period last year. Still, the portfolio fundamentals remained strong, as evidenced by the high 96.4% occupancy rate. The weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 13.1 years provides long-term income visibility.

According to its CEO, Zach Vaughan, the REIT sold most of its European portfolio to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility. He added that the plan is to recycle capital into high-quality healthcare assets that will deliver long-term value for unitholders.

Vital Infrastructure rebranded from NorthWest Healthcare Properties early this year. The current leasing strategy focuses on expanding its footprint in North America. Strong tenant demand and historically high renewal rates mitigate leasing risk. Notably, the REIT’s rental income is subject to contractual rent increases

Scaling to meet growing demand

Vital Infrastructure’s healthcare real estate is well-positioned to scale and meet ongoing demand and growth. The proposed investment of approximately $17,241 in Vital Infrastructure is less than three times the $7,000 TFSA annual contribution limit in 2026. Your $100 expected monthly cash flow is tax-free. Any price appreciation is a bonus.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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