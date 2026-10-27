Aritzia’s Upbeat Earnings Point to Resilient Consumers: 2 Canadian Retail Stocks to Consider

Aritzia offers higher growth upside while North West provides defensive income exposure. Different investors might want them for different reasons.

Takeaway: Aritzia offers higher growth upside while North West provides defensive income exposure; neither is an automatic buy — consider valuation, risks, and your objectives (conservatives may favour NWC on dips; total‑return investors might watch Aritzia on weakness).

North West Company delivered steady, defensive results — Q2 sales +5.4% to ~$682M, same-store +6.7%, EPS +2.7%, and about a 3% dividend — reflecting resilience in essential goods for remote communities.

Aritzia posted strong Q2 results — revenue +44% to $1.17B (U.S. +60%), digital +68%, and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled — signaling resilient demand and successful U.S. expansion.

Consumer spending in Canada and the United States has faced headwinds in 2026, including elevated household debt, persistent price pressures, and economic uncertainty.

Yet Aritzia’s (TSX: ATZ) latest earnings suggest that consumers are still willing to spend on desirable products.

For investors, the results highlight two Canadian retail stocks worth watching: Aritzia, a growth-oriented fashion brand, and North West Company (TSX: NWC), a defensive consumer staples retailer.

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1. Aritzia: Strong growth despite consumer uncertainty

On October 8, Aritzia reported impressive fiscal 2027 second-quarter results. Revenue surged 44% year over year to $1.2 billion, driven by particularly strong U.S. demand. American revenue jumped 60% to $779.4 million, while Canadian revenue increased 20% to $390.4 million.

Growth extended across both sales channels. Retail revenue rose 34% to $766.9 million, supported partly by an expanded store network of 146 locations, up from 134. Meanwhile, digital revenue climbed nearly 68% to $402.9 million, demonstrating the value of Aritzia’s e-commerce platform and mobile app, which contributes about 30% to its digital sales.

Profitability was equally encouraging. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating performance, nearly doubled to $246.2 million, while adjusted net income jumped 122% to $156 million. These results suggest Aritzia is translating strong demand into substantial earnings growth. No wonder the stock is up about 59% over the last year.

Aritzia’s competitive advantage lies in its vertically integrated business model and “everyday luxury” positioning. The retailer bridges the gap between fast fashion and expensive designer labels with fashionable, well-crafted apparel at accessible-premium prices. More than 90% of its sales come from proprietary brands, including Wilfred, Babaton, TNA, and Sunday Best.

By controlling much of its value chain, from design and sourcing to marketing and distribution, Aritzia can maintain brand consistency, respond to trends, and potentially protect margins.

Continued U.S. expansion provides continued growth opportunities. However, after such strong performance, investors might want to watch for a more attractive entry price, while recognizing that slowing discretionary spending or execution challenges could pressure results.

2. North West Company: A more defensive retail play

For investors seeking a different risk profile, North West Company offers exposure to essential consumer spending. The retailer serves northern Canada, rural Alaska, and other remote communities, primarily selling groceries, household goods, fuel, and pharmacy products.

Its business benefits from demand for everyday necessities, which tends to be less discretionary than premium fashion purchases. In early September, North West reported second-quarter sales growth of 5.4% to nearly $682 million, alongside same-store sales growth of 6.7%.

EBITDA increased 5.4% to $89.8 million, while net earnings rose 1.9% to $38.3 million. Earnings per share (EPS) advanced 2.7% to $0.76. Although growth was considerably more modest than Aritzia’s, the results demonstrate the defensive and resilient appeal of a retailer serving essential needs.

North West also offers income potential, with a dividend yield of nearly 3% and a five-year dividend growth rate of 3.3%. Risks include increasing operating costs and exposure to remote-market logistics.

Foolish investor takeaway

Aritzia offers stronger growth potential through premium fashion, digital sales, and U.S. expansion, while North West Company provides more defensive exposure to essential spending and a growing dividend.

Both merit consideration, but neither is automatically a buy at current prices. Investors should weigh valuation, business risks, and portfolio objectives before committing capital.

Conservative investors might consider North West on dips, while total-return investors might look to consider Aritzia on weakness.