Down 10% on temporary maintenance, Cameco’s nuclear thesis is far from broken. Here’s why this pullback is a prime buy for long-term investors

Cameco Stock Has Fallen 10%: But the Business Isn’t Broken, so Here’s Why I’d Buy

Cameco retains the financial capacity to navigate short-term downtime while capitalizing on long-term grid growth.

Realized uranium prices rose 6% year over year due to multi-year contracting, while Westinghouse generated more high-margin service EBITDA than it did a year ago.

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock fell on temporary operational noise. The Q3 2026 post-earnings sell-off was mostly driven by a planned, extended maintenance shutdown at the Key Lake mill -- not a collapse in structural nuclear demand.

When a high-quality large-cap energy stock sees its stock drop 10% in a single trading session, long-term investors immediately ask one crucial question: Is the underlying business model broken, or is the market overreacting to short-term noise?

Down 10.2% on October 30, 2026, uranium titan Cameco (TSX: CCO) stock gave value-focused Canadian investors a compelling opportunity as the market fretted over what appears to be temporary operational friction. While Bay Street’s knee-jerk reaction was to sell first and ask more questions later, fundamental analysis reveals that Cameco’s competitive moat, balance sheet, and long-term earnings trajectory remain fully intact.

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Why Cameco stock dropped today?

Cameco stock’s sell-off was triggered by temporary maintenance timing rather than a structural decline in global nuclear demand. Cameco’s third-quarter uranium production declined 20% year-over-year to 3.5 million pounds. The drop was due to a planned, extended maintenance shutdown at Cameco’s Key Lake mill – a deliberate operational move to preserve long-term equipment integrity and processing efficiency.

The production pause required management to narrow its full-year 2026 production guidance to 19.5 million–20.5 million pounds (trimming the top end of its prior 21.5 million-pound target), and adjust average unit production cost expectations higher to $67.00–$70.00 per pound.

While revenue was essentially flat year over year, higher cost of goods sold and increased depreciation squeezed gross earnings. Cost inflation and a resultant adjusted net loss of $2 million spooked traders, sending the stock tumbling after missing earnings expectations.

Why the business model remains intact

Cameco’s revenue, earnings and cash flow generation potential remains intact over the next five to ten years as electricity demand grows and nuclear power increasingly becomes a significant source of stable baseload supply globally.

A bullish investment thesis on Cameco stock remains supported by long-term contracting, strong uranium and nuclear services demand, and the business’s liquidity profile.

Contract pricing resilience supports CCO stock upside

Despite a 20% drop in quarterly production, Cameco’s average realized uranium price increased 6% year over year to US$65.78 per pound. Cameco sells its output strictly into multi-year contracts locked years in advance, insulating cash flows from short-term mine downtime. If needed, management buys sports market material to satisfy contracts while preserving margins.

Most noteworthy, contract prices continue rising in 2026. Long-term prices averaged US$96.50 per pound in September, up from US$83 a year ago, and US$89 at the beginning of the year. Demand will continue to build as reactor construction, life extensions, and small modular reactors (SMRs) pop up alongside tech-driven growth.

While artificial intelligence (AI) expenditures may take longer to appear on nuclear supply chain invoices and cash flow statements, growing energy demand from AI data centres requires nuclear plants to alleviate grid pressure in the long run.

Cameco’s high-margin vertical integration to pay off

Through its 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, Cameco commands asset-light, high-margin recurring revenue across nuclear plant servicing and fuel fabrication. During the third quarter, Cameco’s share of Westinghouse Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew to $143 million (up from $124 million a year ago).

This downstream services-heavy business provides steady cash flow that decouples earnings from mining pauses.

Looking ahead, potential windfalls from major U.S. nuclear services deals, a future Westinghouse IPO, and strategic investments in uranium enrichment technology (GLE) add significant upside optionality to Cameco stock.

Fortress balance sheet

Operational friction only threatens a company when leverage is excessive. Cameco ended September with $860 million in cash and cash equivalents, an undrawn $1 billion credit facility and a manageable long-term debt balance of $1 billion. With near-zero net debt, equity dilution risks remain minimal as Cameco reinvests in its long-life Tier-1 uranium mining operations through 2027.

Cameco stock’s capital gains potential

The structural tailwinds backing nuclear energy are stronger than ever. Global utilities face persistent supply deficits, while energy-hungry AI data centres require continuous, low carbon baseload power.

Today’s 10% pullback leaves Cameco stock down 37% over six months, a welcome discount for a long-term investor who is willing to buy a clean-energy compounder at 48 times forward earnings and hold onto the stock well into the next decade.