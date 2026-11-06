Rates Are Rising Again: Is Emera Still a Sensible Retirement Stock?

Emera still offers retirement income, but borrowing costs and per-share earnings decide how comfortably that payment can grow.

Retirement bills don’t take a holiday when interest rates rise. Electricity still needs paying for, which is why a utility can belong in an income portfolio even when its share price gets knocked around. The catch is that the company has bills too, and notably, borrowing costs. I’d want a dividend supported by the customers already paying, with future growth that doesn’t depend on borrowing cheaply forever.

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Rate hike on both sides

The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate to 2.5% on October 28. That doesn’t instantly reprice every utility loan, but new borrowing and debt renewals can become more expensive. Investors can also demand a better yield when deposits and bonds offer more competition for their savings.

A utility has a way to respond through the regulated prices customers pay. Regulators can permit recovery of certain costs and a return on approved infrastructure. Timing is the problem. The company may pay more interest or finish a project well before the new customer rates arrive.

Emera (TSX: EMA) sits directly in that trade-off. It owns electricity and gas utilities, with major operations including Florida and Atlantic Canada. Customers need those services during an economic slowdown, while population growth and grid investment can support a larger earnings base over time.

Growth

Emera’s first-half adjusted earnings were $2.06 per share, against $2.07 a year earlier. The business earned more in total, but additional shares spread those earnings across more owners. For someone funding retirement, that distinction deserves attention. A bigger company doesn’t automatically buy a bigger grocery order for each shareholder.

Management’s approximately $20 billion investment plan for 2026 to 2030 gives it places to grow. New and upgraded utility assets can earn regulated returns after entering service. I’d favour that path over chasing a speculative new business, provided financing and customer-rate decisions leave shareholders with more earnings per share.

The most recent dividend declaration also shows the present income. Emera raised its quarterly payment to $0.74, annualizing to $2.96. That’s a modest increase from $0.7325, which tells me to expect gradual progress rather than a sudden retirement-income makeover.

Put the payment beside the price

At the recent closing price of $70.08, the dividend yields about 4.2%. Here’s what a $10,000 budget buys in whole shares, before fees, assuming the new payment continues for four quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EMA $70.08 142 $2.96 $420.32 Quarterly $9,951.36

The holding leaves $48.64 unspent and pays $105.08 quarterly. That’s a monthly equivalent of $35.03, with actual payments arriving every three months. I’d collect the cash alongside other Canadian dividend income and pay myself on a regular household schedule.

Coverage also deserves a proper period comparison. The first half’s $1.47 in dividends used about 71% of adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share. That left a cushion during that period, while also showing why earnings need to grow if the dividend is going to keep rising comfortably.

Give retirement some breathing room

The risks are financing costs and delays recovering investment through customer rates. Florida storms can add repair bills, while Canadian-dollar strength can reduce the reported value of U.S. earnings. Essential service doesn’t turn the shares into a substitute for cash needed next month.

I’d hold an existing, sensibly sized position. For new money, I’d buy gradually if the priority is starting income and a patient holding period. Someone needing rapid dividend growth could choose differently, especially while Emera’s per-share earnings are still catching up with its investment ambitions.

Bottom line

Emera can still earn a place inside a retirement Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), with sufficient contribution room and emergency cash elsewhere. I’d let reinvested dividends build ownership while the new infrastructure begins earning. The retirement reward comes from years of affordable increases, which gives me a reason to stay patient without handing the company the entire account.