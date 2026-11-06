Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » How Much Would You Need to Invest in Enbridge to Average $200 a Month?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How Much Would You Need to Invest in Enbridge to Average $200 a Month?

Enbridge’s current dividend needs roughly $42,600 in shares to average $200 monthly, with payments arriving every quarter.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A holding of 619 shares currently produces $2,401.72 annually.
  • The required investment is $42,599.58 using the November 2 close.
  • I’d build gradually and keep other sectors alongside the holding.

A company helping deliver energy to your home can also help pay the bills. The appealing part is getting cash without selling shares every month. The less attractive part is building the holding first. At the current payment and recent closing price, roughly $42,600 in one pipeline stock could produce a $200 monthly average, with the cash arriving quarterly.

how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Build the annual paycheque

A $200 monthly average means $2,400 a year. For a stock paying every three months, the practical target is about $600 each quarter. I’d collect the dividends in cash and make monthly transfers from that balance, giving my spending a smoother schedule than the company’s payment calendar.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) makes that calculation possible with a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share. Its annualized $3.88 payment yields about 5.6% at the recent closing price of $68.82. That’s substantial starting income, so the next step is making sure the business has room to pay it.

Earn from the network

Enbridge operates oil and natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, and other energy infrastructure. Much of its earnings relies on regulated returns or contracted service, giving it a different relationship with oil prices from a producer selling the commodity. Customers pay for access to infrastructure they need to move and use energy.

Utilities and export facilities needing more gas capacity offer growth opportunities. Enbridge’s second-quarter update described new pipeline connections and expansions supported by customer demand. New assets can add earnings once operating, although construction spending comes before those earnings arrive.

For the dividend, management reaffirmed 2026 distributable cash flow of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. This is the company’s cash-flow measure after adjustments including maintenance spending and financing costs. The $3.88 annual dividend uses roughly 64% to 68% of that range, leaving some cash beyond the payment.

The holding in dollars

Reaching at least $2,400 annually requires 619 whole shares at the current payment. Using the recent close, and excluding trading fees, here’s the investment required.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$68.82619$3.88$2,401.72Quarterly$42,599.58

That holding produces $600.43 each quarter, averaging $200.14 monthly. A $42,600 budget leaves $0.42 uninvested. One fewer share would produce $2,397.84 annually, just below the target, which is why rounding to whole shares changes the required purchase.

Someone starting with $10,000 could buy 145 shares for $9,978.90. The current dividend would pay $562.60 annually, averaging $46.88 monthly. That’s already a contribution towards regular bills, with room to build.

Reinvesting while adding savings can build the share count before the income is needed. Dividend increases could help too, with future increases depending on earnings and the board’s decision. I’d use dividend investing to build ownership over time instead of treating the full target as an all-or-nothing starting requirement.

Keep one payer in proportion

The main risks are debt, project costs, and regulatory delays. Higher borrowing costs can absorb cash that might otherwise fund growth or a larger dividend. A covered payment doesn’t protect the share price, especially when interest rates elsewhere look attractive.

I’d also avoid putting an entire retirement account into one energy company. If $42,600 would dominate the portfolio, I’d build part of this income from other sectors. The goal is a useful paycheque that can survive a difficult year for one business.

Holding the shares inside a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian dividends and withdrawals from tax. A new deposit must fit your personal available room, which can include unused room from earlier years. Withdrawals generally return as contribution room the next calendar year. Outside the TFSA, taxes reduce the amount available to spend.

Bottom line

I’d build towards this holding gradually as one part of a diversified income account. Starting with a smaller share count still puts business cash to work for you. Further contributions, reinvestment, and affordable dividend growth can steadily move that quarterly payment closer to the household bill you want it to cover.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Rates Are Rising Again: Is Emera Still a Sensible Retirement Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera still offers retirement income, but borrowing costs and per-share earnings decide how comfortably that payment can grow.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Pembina Pipeline’s 4.3% Dividend Worth Buying as a Long-Term Hold?

| Kay Ng

Pembina is a relatively low-risk dividend stock to buy for long-term income and steady growth, especially on meaningful market dips.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Posted $3.6 Billion in Free Funds Flow: How Much of That Could Investors Get?

| Sneha Nahata

Cenovus benefited from favourable commodity prices, higher upstream production and improved downstream margins.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

GIC or Dividend Stock? The Better Fit for Money You Won’t Need for 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10-year horizon gives a dividend stock room to grow, while a GIC remains the better fit for a fixed…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock to Hold in Your TFSA for 20 Years

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stands out as a TFSA must-buy as shares start to really heat up again.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Fortis Just Raised Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying for Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis's new dividend increase comes with a larger spending plan, offering steady income growth at a modest starting yield.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy as Energy Prices Stay Hot

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the best energy stocks to consider when energy prices stay hot. They may be cooling off…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Still a Buy After a Blowout Quarter, or Is It too Reliant on High Oil Prices?

| Sneha Nahata

Suncor has undergone a major structural transformation and is well-positioned to generate strong returns across different oil price environments.

Read more »