Want an Average of $100 a Month From Sun Life? Here’s How Many Shares You’d Need

An investment that takes care of one regular bill feels different from a number sitting on a statement. It gives saving a job you can picture. A $100 monthly average won’t replace a pension, but it could make retirement spending a little less crowded. The starting point just became slightly friendlier after a fresh dividend increase, although the investment still needs a substantial balance.

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Turn the goal into shares

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) raised its quarterly common dividend to $1 on November 4, 2026. Maintaining that payment for four quarters produces $4 per share annually. The $100 monthly average requires $1,200 a year, so dividing $1,200 by $4 gives 300 shares.

At the recent close of $114.52, buying 300 shares costs $34,356 before fees. Here’s the complete purchase at the new annualized rate.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $114.52 300 $4 $1,200.00 Quarterly $34,356.00

The actual payment would be $300 each quarter, rather than $100 arriving every month. I’d hold the dividend cash and transfer $100 monthly to the household account. Starting with a separate cash buffer keeps the first withdrawal from depending on the next payment date.

Earning that cheque

Sun Life sells insurance, health, wealth, and asset-management services across several markets. Insurance customers and managed investments give it different sources of earnings. For this income goal, I’d want those operations generating enough profit to pay shareholders while keeping money available for claims, growth, and financial resilience.

Third-quarter underlying earnings were $2.05 per share. That’s management’s adjusted view of business earnings, which removes selected items from reported profit. The new $1 dividend would use about 49% of that amount, leaving roughly half within the business on that comparison.

Reported earnings were lower, at $1.40 per share. I’d keep both figures in view. Underlying profit helps explain ongoing operations, while reported results capture costs and market effects that shareholders still experience. A payment covered by an adjusted measure isn’t permission to ignore the rest of the accounts.

Add in growth

The current yield is about 3.5%. That’s $4 divided by the recent $114.52. A higher share price would make the same income target more expensive, while a future dividend increase would reduce the number of shares needed. Neither is something I’d rely on arriving just when I want to buy.

Someone beginning with $10,000 could buy 87 shares for $9,963.24. Those shares would produce $348 annually, or a $29 monthly average, at the new rate. That gives the smaller account a real starting payment while contributions and reinvestment work towards the larger holding.

Sun Life’s published five-year return turned $100 into $187 from December 31, 2020, through December 31, 2025, including reinvested dividends. The compound annual growth rate now sits at about 13.3% at writing.

I’d plan more cautiously. Growing $10,000 to today’s $34,356 capital target without adding money takes roughly 21.2 years at an assumed 6% annual total return, or 31.5 years at 4%. Those returns include reinvested dividends. Future prices and payments will change the target too.

SCENARIO STARTING CAPITAL SHARE PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND/SHARE ANNUAL INCOME MONTHLY AVERAGE TIME TO TARGET AT 6% TIME TO TARGET AT 4% Starting position $10,000 $114.52 87 $4.00 $348 $29.00 21.2 years 31.5 years Income target $34,356 $114.52 300 $4.00 $1,200 $100.00 Reached Reached

Keep the income in proportion

Insurance claims, investment-market weakness, and asset-management fee pressure can reduce earnings. I’d hold Sun Life alongside other industries and keep emergency money elsewhere. Reinvesting dividends also means they aren’t available for current bills during the building years.

A holding inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax on the income and withdrawals, with sufficient personal room required. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year.

Bottom line

I’d consider Sun Life among Canadian dividend stocks for growing income, rather than putting the whole retirement account into 300 shares. The new dividend gives each purchase a little more earnings power. Adding steadily can turn that first covered bill into a larger share of tomorrow’s household spending.