With a ~3.1% yield, a reasonable valuation (about 14.2x forward earnings), and cash flow support from its retail business, Nutrien has room for dividend growth and buybacks into 2027.

Nutrien pulled back after a weaker Q3, but the drop looks like a chance to add for dividend-focused investors, with the stock still up about 17% this year.

When it comes to the truly magnificent Canadian dividend payers, I think that any plunge into bear market territory ought to be viewed as more of an opportunity to top up than bail out. Of course, when shares really start to retreat, it can be difficult to justify hanging on, let alone contemplating adding more money into a losing trade.

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Nutrien

Indeed, it’s risky to try to catch a falling knife, but in the case of shares of agricultural commodity producer Nutrien (TSX: NTR), I think there are a number of reasons to give the name a bit of a closer look after correcting close to 9% from those September highs. It’s been quite a volatile past year for the fertilizer play. With the latest third-quarter results falling short of expectations, many investors have been quite quick to book profits.

Despite all the volatility witnessed this year, though, shares of NTR are still up around 17% year-to-date, just a few percentage points more than the TSX Index. As the firm looks to benefit from prior efforts to streamline operations, my guess is that free cash flow could be in for a bit of a jolt moving forward. For investors in the name for the dividend growth, Nutrien may very well be a name that’s worth braving into the year-end weakness.

One bad quarter shouldn’t cause longer-term thinkers to look elsewhere for their dividends, especially when it comes to Nutrien, one of the most economical fertilizer producers out there. As of the time of this writing, NTR stock offers one of the cheapest dividends in the large-cap scene. The 3.1% dividend yield is impressive on its own.

A cash-rich 3%-yielder that’s cheap to ignore

With shares trading at 14.2 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), it becomes more apparent that Nutrien stands out as a way to give your income portfolio a jolt without having to stretch too far for the many dividend plays on the market that have grown historically expensive. In any case, management’s decision to buy back shares could prove a wise decision if the firm can earn a multiple re-rating going into the new year.

For now, the retail side of the business seems to be incredibly underrated. Even as potash (and other agricultural commodity) prices fluctuate in both directions, the retail business stands out as an outstanding ballast that, in my view, stands to win from further optimization gains.

Whether you’re in the name for the robust production or the steady pillar that is retail, I do think that Nutrien stands out as a deep-value play that could have strong legs going into 2027.

The bottom line

The shares are down close to 28% from all-time highs, and while it could take some years to reach the high watermark, I do like the firm’s chances now that the expectations bar has been lowered following the rough Q3 showing.

At the end of the day, I view Nutrien as a cash cow and one that could have more than enough to invest in optimizations while returning capital right back into shareholders’ pockets via dividend raises and buybacks at times of perceived share undervaluation.