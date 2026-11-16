Power Corporation gives you exposure to Great-West and more. I’d take Great-West directly when I want to know what’s funding my next dividend.

Power’s published asset value gives buyers a way to judge the price of the holding company.

Buying two stocks can feel like diversification right up until you discover one of them already owns a big piece of the other. That’s a little like ordering two desserts and getting two spoons for the same slice. The second purchase can still make sense; I’d just want to know what else comes with it.

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Look through the company you own

An operating business makes money from selling its products and services. A holding company owns stakes in other businesses. It can receive dividends from them and use that cash to pay shareholders, make investments or buy back its own stock.

A holding company can trade below the value it assigns to its investments, after deducting liabilities. A discount can be interesting if the underlying assets grow or if the company uses cheap shares to buy back stock. It can also stick around for years while shareholders wait for the market to change its mind.

For me, I’d also look for a history of what management does with money when the shares are cheap. Buying back shares below a reasonable estimate of asset value can help the remaining shareholders own more of the assets per share. It takes both a sensible purchase price and cash the holding company can afford to use.

For my Canadian dividend stocks, I’d decide whether I want the operating business and its earnings or a manager making decisions across several holdings. Those are different reasons to buy, even when the cheques look nearly identical.

The insurer and the owner

Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) earns from insurance, retirement and wealth businesses. That gives shareholders exposure to the money people save for retirement and the coverage they buy along the way. Its latest results showed base earnings of $1.48 per share, an adjusted measure that I’d compare with its quarterly payment.

The current $0.67 dividend takes about 45% of those quarterly base earnings. That leaves room for other needs, including capital to support insurance policies. A single quarter can’t tell me how much cushion will be there after claims and if financial markets go against it.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) gives me exposure to Great-West alongside interests in wealth management and other assets. It reported $112.94 per share in adjusted net asset value at the end of its second quarter. Against the recent share price of $91.36, that’s a gap of about 19%, using the earlier asset estimate as a reference.

Considerations

Power’s $0.67 quarterly dividend works out to $2.67 annualized, or about 2.9%. Great-West’s annualized $2.68 works out to about 3% at its November 6 price of $90.17. I wouldn’t make a choice over a few dollars of annual income on a $10,000 position.

I’d own Great-West if I want the earnings of the insurer and a clearer view of the dividend’s coverage. Power would interest me more if the discount widened and I was happy owning the other assets for years. I’d check its next asset value update before treating an old estimate as money I can buy for less today.

With the direct insurer, I’d spend more time watching the capital it has available after meeting its obligations. A good year for investment markets can make the results look easy. I’d want the dividend to have room in a year when markets offer less help.

If I held both inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d count the overlap when sizing each position. Higher claims or weaker markets can affect Great-West’s earnings and the value of Power’s investment at the same time.

Bottom line

All taken together, I’d buy Great-West for a straightforward retirement income position. Power would move up my list if I could get its other holdings at a price that gives me a reason to own them for their own sake.