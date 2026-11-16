CN stock is up 35% in 2026, yet Q3 earnings jumped 18% on only 4% more volume. See why this TSX railway may be a long term buy and hold pick for investors.

After a 35% rally, the stock is no longer cheap, so grain comparisons, labor talks, and coal matter more now.

Free cash flow rose 25% to $2.92 billion over nine months, funding a dividend near 2% and steady share buybacks.

CN grew adjusted earnings 18% on just 4% more volume in Q3, and management says added volume can arrive at very high margins.

Ghislain Houle has a railroad story he likes to tell. Before Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) controlled its own track around Chicago, he says, a 40-mile trip through the city could take 10 to 12 hours. Today, that same trip takes about an hour.

Houle once worked as a locomotive engineer around Chicago. Now he is CN’s chief financial officer, and he is retiring after nearly three decades at the company. He stays on through Feb. 1, then hands the books to Jamie Lockwood.

He leaves behind a railway that runs faster, leaner, and with more cash than a year ago. The stock has also climbed about 35% this year. Over the last two decades, CNR stock has returned 850% after adjusting for dividends.

Let’s see why I remain bullish on this railroad giant in November 2026.

Source: Getty Images

What does Canadian National Railway do, and why does it suit buy-and-hold investors?

CN runs a rail network that reaches the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf coasts. It hauls grain, energy products, metals, vehicles, lumber, and containers. Houle points out that nobody could build 20,000 miles of new rail across North America today.

In Q3 2026, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.16, an increase of 18% year over year. It increased revenue by 15% to $4.8 billion, while volumes, measured in revenue ton miles, grew 4%.

Top-line growth in Q3 was driven by fuel surcharges that pass higher diesel costs to customers.

The company reported an operating ratio of 61%, which improved by 40 basis points year over year. After adjusting for fuel, the operating ratio would have been 60.4%. The operating ratio measures efficiency as it calculates how many cents it costs to earn one dollar of revenue.

Canadian National Railway reported a free cash flow of $2.9 billion over the last nine months, an increase of 25% year over year. It also bought back 3.9 million shares for $676 million in Q3.

Employee productivity rose 7%, and locomotive productivity rose 5%. A program called Fast Track has saved about $120 million so far.

What could drive CN’s next leg of growth?

Mexico is the new revenue driver. CN’s deal with Union Pacific lets it hand freight to the latter in Memphis, which carries it south to Ferromex, Mexico’s largest railroad. The deal is almost complete.

Houle said Canada and Mexico trade about US$45 billion of goods a year, and roughly 80% of it touches Eastern Canada. He added that CN gets access to Mexico without a $30 billion purchase.

Energy is a near-term revenue driver. Western Canada is producing more natural gas liquids, such as propane, and new plants run by Pembina and Wolf have increased processing capabilities.

CN hauls those products to Prince Rupert for export. Robinson said NGL exports through that port have grown about 8% a year for three years, and she expects the pace to double.

Is CN stock still a buy after a 35% rally?

Despite its outsized returns, CN stock also offers you a dividend yield of 2.2%. Moreover, the annual dividend payout has risen from $0.33 per share in 2006 to $3.66 per share in 2026.

Analysts tracking the TSX dividend stock forecast earnings to expand from $7.63 per share in 2025 to $11.20 per share in 2030. If CNR stock is priced at 20 times forward earnings, which is similar to its historical average, it could surge 30% over the next three years, after adjusting for dividends.