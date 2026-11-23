TD Bank (TSX:TD) fell about 6% in a week but is still up ~28% YTD, and gradual buying could make sense as AML issues improve and tech/AI investments support future growth despite a modest ~2.6% yield and a still-rich valuation.

When it comes to dividend stocks that hopeful retirees should be going after, I think there’s a strong argument to be made for allocating a heavier portion of the retirement portfolio to blue-chip dividend giants. Undoubtedly, we’re talking about the heavyweight Canadian names that everyone’s probably already well familiar with.

Most investors might already have significant exposure, either knowingly via ownership of shares, or indirectly, via a Canadian ETF. Any way you look at it, it’s hard to avoid the dividend elephants in the room, especially as they continue to provide growing payouts and relative stability in today’s somewhat frothy and volatile market environment.

In this piece, we’ll look at one dividend darling that could be worth a closer look after suffering one of the worst weeks for shares in recent memory.

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TD Bank

Enter shares of TD Bank (TSX: TD), which are down close to 6% in the past week. Of course, it was hard to avoid getting caught in the downdraft for the Canadian banks this month. Still, I think the dip is more than worth buying, even if there’s more pain ahead in either the form of a correction or a bear market. At the end of the day, this is the cool-off period that the big banks needed.

Even after the steep November drop, TD Bank stock is still crushing the TSX Index, up nearly 28% year-to-date. And at around $165 and change per share, I see the stock floating on a pretty strong floor of support. Of course, the technicals should always come secondary to the actual fundamentals.

And while I’m sure critics would point to the still-lofty 17.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I’d argue that the favourable environment and potential catalysts ahead make it a name that’s worth scooping up gradually on the way down, perhaps over the course of the next two to three months.

The big bank rally isn’t over yet

With the bank making huge progress on its anti-money-laundering (AML) efforts, I’d not be surprised if the U.S. hurdles come down far sooner than expected. Indeed, it’s never fun to be dragged down in a company-specific fiasco, but in terms of how far TD Bank has come since those dark days, I’d argue that the bank deserves an A-grade for its response and recovery.

As the bank doubles down on efforts to adopt new tech (yes, we’re talking about AI), I think the banks have the means to keep posting earnings surprises.

Undoubtedly, it’s hard to imagine just how much enterprise value can be created over the next five years, especially as the big banks become more like tech firms seeking ways to put powerful AI tools to work. When you consider the amount of tech hiring that the big banks have been doing, it’s hard not to be enthused about the AI-driven tailwinds that could strengthen by leaps and bounds over the medium term.

The Foolish bottom line

The Big Six Canadian bank stocks are coming in, and I think there’s little reason to hesitate, especially as the broad market wobbles. TD Bank stock is worth careful consideration, even as the yield, 2.6%, remains modest while the multiple remains a bit on the expensive side.