Building $5,000 in tax-free Income in your TFSA over time is possible with the right portfolio mix and reinvestment of dividends.

How to Build $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in Your TFSA

BMO offers a 2.87% yield and a 197-year dividend history, while Fortis provides a 3.15% yield and 53 consecutive years of dividend increases; regular contributions and dividend reinvestment can help investors reach the income target over time.

Pembina Pipeline leads income generation with a 4.11% yield, Q3 2026 net earnings growth of 99.3% to $570 million, and stable cash flows supported by long-term fee-for-service contracts.

A diversified, equal-weighted TFSA portfolio of Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL), Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO), and Fortis (TSX: FTS) offers a blended 3.7% yield, requiring approximately $135,300 to generate $5,000 in annual tax-free income.

Generating $5,000 in annual passive income through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a fantastic achievement for a Canadian investor. Because all capital gains, interest, and dividends earned inside the account are tax-free, you keep every dollar of your yearly earnings.

Annual contribution limits ($7,000 for 2026) prevent you from making a single lump-sum investment large enough to produce $5,000. However, an available contribution room equivalent to the maximum cumulative total of $109,000 and a 4.6% portfolio yield can generate the money right away.

For everyone else, hitting that $5,000 annual target takes time, consistent contributions, and dividend compounding. TFSA users get fresh annual limits at the start of the year.

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Portfolio strategy and capital requirement

Diversification is key when investing. Anchor your portfolio around the TSX’s top income stocks to mitigate market risks. I recommend an equal-weighted basket consisting of Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL), Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO), and Fortis (TSX: FTS). The combination is well-balanced, with a blended portfolio yield of 3.7%. To generate $5,000 annually ($1,250 every quarter), you would need $135,300, or $45,100 in each stock.

Check your current TFSA cumulative contribution room to determine your starting point. Even if you start below that capital requirement, you’ll reach the target over time with regular TFSA contributions and dividend reinvestment.

Lead income generator

Pembina Pipeline is the portfolio’s lead income generator with its 4.1% dividend. Trading at $70.62 per share, current investors enjoy a market-crushing 39.7% year-to-date gain on top of the high dividend yield. The $41.6 billion midstream operator provides exposure to North America’s energy infrastructure, without direct commodity price volatility.

PPL ranks high in terms of profitability, growth, and safety. In Q3 2026, net earnings rose 99.3% year over year to $570 million. It boasts an extensive network of pipelines, gas processing plants, and logistics infrastructure. Moreover, long-term, fee-for-service contracts provide steady cash flows.

Financial resilience

Bank of Montreal is Canada’s oldest bank. This $165.4 billion lender’s 197-year dividend track record signals financial resilience and a strong commitment to shareholder distributions. At $232.33 per share, the dividend yield is 2.9%. A $45,100 stake can buy about 194 shares and generate $1,294.37 in tax-free income annually.

The TSX’s dividend pioneer has fully completed the integration of Bank of the West. BMO now targets an enterprise-wide 15% return on equity (ROE) by fiscal 2027, backed by commercial loan growth in the United States. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (ended July 31, 2026), adjusted net income increased 21% to $8.1 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2026.

Defensive holding

Fortis is a dividend king, with 53 consecutive years of dividend increases. This top-tier utility stock offers a 3.2% dividend yield. As of this writing, FTS trades at $84.17 per share, up nearly 22% year to date. The $43.6 billion electric and gas utility company targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2031.

The highly predictable business model makes Fortis a defensive holding. Nearly all of its earnings come from regulated electric and gas utilities. This provides an income cushion and downside protection.

Reach your goal

The three-stock basket above will provide durable cash flows as you build a $5,000 tax-free passive income in your TFSA. Contribute regularly and reinvest quarterly dividends to reach your financial goal over time.