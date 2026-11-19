Two bank stocks can pay a decent retirement cheque. I’d give the next $25,000 to a dividend ETF if I already own plenty of Canadian banks.

I’d check what I already own before adding another layer of the same banks.

The fund gives you exposure to more industries and still holds Canadian financials.

A Canadian investor can end up with bank shares the way a kitchen ends up with mugs. One or two seemed reasonable. Then another arrived in an index fund, and suddenly there’s an entire shelf of them. I’d check the shelf before using $25,000 to buy more retirement income.

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How much you want

Owning bank shares directly lets me choose which banks I own and how much of each. I can compare loan losses, dividends and what I’m paying for earnings. If I pick two banks, both can still feel the same Canadian slowdown.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF), can hold several dozen stocks in a single purchase. The management fee and other fund expenses reduce the return. I’d check the holdings and sector weights to see what I’m paying to own, since a Canadian dividend fund can still have a lot in financials and energy.

I’d compare a full year of payments before putting a fixed transfer into my budget. A fund that pays one larger or smaller distribution can still deliver a similar annual amount. The recent payment is a starting point for the comparison, and I’d leave a little room until I’ve seen the cash land.

I’d also check how it pays. A bank usually pays quarterly. An ETF may distribute monthly, and the amount can change. In a taxable account, a fund’s distribution can include different kinds of income. I’d decide whether the mix and frequency suit my retirement plan before comparing what lands in cash.

Banks and beyond

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) pays $1.12 a share quarterly. Its Canadian and U.S. banking businesses give it several sources of earnings. I’d watch the loan book and the progress of the U.S. business before relying on the dividend to grow at any particular pace.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) pays $1.07 a share quarterly. I’d compare its loan losses and earnings with TD’s. At recent prices the yields were close to 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Owning both spreads company risk while leaving plenty of exposure to banking.

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI) holds companies across several industries and pays monthly. It holds financials as well, so I’d count them when adding up my exposure. A broader fund can be a better fit if I have too much riding on any one bank.

Considerations

Here’s the direct-stock option on two $12,500 budgets, followed by the fund on a separate $25,000 budget at recent prices.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TD $175.87 71 $4.48 $318.08 Quarterly $12,486.77 CM $164.24 76 $4.28 $325.28 Quarterly $12,482.24 TOTAL — 147 — $643.36 Quarterly $24,969.01

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XEI $40.24 621 $1.32 $819.72 Monthly $24,989.04

I’d choose the ETF if this were most of my Canadian income allocation. The fund’s latest payment works out to roughly $820 a year in the example, versus $643 from the two stocks. I’d still check the sector mix and understand that a higher distribution can change as the holdings and payments change. I’d also think about how I’d use new contributions.

If my direct bank holdings grew faster than everything else, I could add to another industry without selling a share. In a fund, the index handles the rebalancing, and I’m paying for that simplicity along with the wider spread of holdings.

I’d use direct shares if the rest of my portfolio already provided broad exposure and I wanted to own a particular bank. Either way, I’d look at how ETFs work and check the overlap with my Canadian dividend stocks before making the purchase.

Bottom line

I’d put the $25,000 in XEI for a first income allocation or to reduce reliance on individual banks. I can still buy a bank separately when I have a reason to own more of it.