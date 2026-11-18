Looking for Canadian stocks to buy with $1,000? Explore Enbridge and Scotiabank for dividend income and a straightforward long-term starting point.

Scotiabank provides diversification and growth potential : As a major bank with international exposure and strong recent earnings performance, Scotiabank offers a 3.52% dividend yield, contributing to a growing income stream when reinvested.

Enbridge offers stable income from essential infrastructure : With a vast pipeline system and long-term contracts supporting a 5.73% dividend yield, Enbridge provides predictable revenues and growth potential through its renewable energy portfolio.

Invest in Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) for reliable dividends : These established Canadian stocks have paid dividends for decades and serve essential services, making them suitable for building a long-term portfolio.

If you have $1,000 to invest, what are the Canadian stocks to buy that you would consider right now? There’s no shortage of great picks right now. Those stocks include established businesses that provide essential services and have paid dividends for decades.

And for investors who are just starting out, picking the right Canadian stocks to buy today can be a good place to set up a long-term portfolio.

Two options for investors to consider right now are Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Both have operated and paid out dividends for decades. They also both generate reliable earnings from businesses that serve everyday needs.

Let’s take a look at both.

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Enbridge: Income from essential infrastructure

Enbridge is one of Canada’s largest energy infrastructure companies. The company operates oil and gas pipelines that comprise the largest and most complex pipeline system on the planet.

Additionally, Enbridge operates a renewable energy portfolio that includes assets in Europe and North America, as well as operating the largest natural gas utility in North America.

For prospective investors looking at Enbridge as one of the Canadian stocks to buy with $1,000, there’s plenty to love.

Much of Enbridge’s business operates under long-term contracts or regulated rate structures. That helps the company to generate a recurring and predictable revenue stream, which supports both its dividend and investment in new projects.

The sheer size of its pipeline business is also another key advantage. To build a competing pipeline would require massive amounts of capital, regulatory approvals and years of construction.

For a long-term investor, it’s also a simple business model. Energy moves from producers to customers. Enbridge owns infrastructure that helps make that move happen.

There’s also room for Enbridge’s business to grow. The company boasts a growth backlog of nearly $38 billion. Once those projects come online, they provide the company with additional cash flow.

Perhaps the best part is Enbridge’s dividend. Enbridge provides investors with a quarterly dividend that, as of the time of writing, carries a yield of 5.7%.

Even better, Enbridge has paid dividends for decades and has provided annual increases to that dividend for 31 consecutive years.

For an investor with $1,000 to spend, that works out to an income of $57 in just the first year. I say the first year because once reinvested, that dividend can help purchase additional shares that will earn dividends too.

Scotiabank: An established bank making progress

Scotiabank is another option for investors with $1,000 to put to work. As one of the big bank stocks, Scotiabank’s business is also straightforward to understand. The bank serves customers in Canada and abroad through deposits, lending, and other financial services.

Those customer relationships can last for years. Someone who opens a chequing account may later need a mortgage or investment account, giving the bank opportunities to earn additional business.

Scotiabank’s international exposure provides the bank with revenue sources outside of Canada. That exposes the bank to higher growth markets while providing some diversification. The bank’s wealth management and capital markets operations add further variety to the business.

Scotiabank’s recent results show how that approach is working. In the most recent quarter, the bank reported adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share, reflecting an increase from the $1.88 per share reported in the same period last year.

Adjusted return on equity also improved to 14.2%, compared with 12.4%.

That earnings growth helps support Scotiabank’s dividend.

Turning to dividends, Scotiabank offers a quarterly dividend that yields 3.5%. A $1,000 investment in Scotiabank works out to just over $35 in annual income.

Like Enbridge, that income can be reinvested until needed, allowing a future income stream to continue growing.

Put $1,000 into Canadian stocks to buy and hold

Both Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia are great long-term options for income investors. Both offer reliable businesses and boast strong dividend histories.

While a $1,000 position in either stock won’t provide a full retirement income, subsequent contributions and reinvested dividends can provide a healthy dividend income stream over the longer term.

Additionally, dividend increases from both stocks can add to that future income stream over time.

In my opinion, one or both stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified long-term portfolio.