Home » Investing » 3 Energy Stocks That Pay Massive Dividends

3 Energy Stocks That Pay Massive Dividends

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock pays massive dividends.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for quality energy stocks that pay massive dividends?

If so, the Canadian stock market has just what you are looking for. The TSX Index is full to the brim with energy stocks, and many of them pay high dividends. This year, oil prices are on the rise. Supply chain issues and the Ukraine war are taking prices to levels not seen since 2014. The result of this has been strength in oil prices in the futures markets as well as rising dividend payouts. This year, we have seen many TSX energy stocks raise their dividends, with the result being that yields have gone up, despite the higher stock prices.

In this article, I’ll explore three TSX energy stocks that pay massive dividends.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a major Canadian pipeline stock and natural gas utility that yields 6%. Its yield has, at times, been as high as 7.5%, but this year’s strong capital gains have taken the yield lower. It’s still far above average.

Enbridge’s main business activity is to ship oil across North America. It charges energy companies fees to transport their goods. It doesn’t sell oil directly. Because of this, Enbridge doesn’t profit off rising oil prices as much as integrated energy companies do. However, it benefits indirectly. First, higher oil prices mean that ENB’s clients have more ability to absorb fee increases should ENB choose to pursue them. Second, higher prices can signal more demand. So, this company is pretty well positioned for today’s high-oil price economy.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is another high-yield Canadian pipeline stock. It yields 5.4%. Pembina is not as big as Enbridge, but it has a more diversified business. It has a marketing division in which it buys and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other commodities. This business unit makes more money off of higher oil prices than the pipeline division does. Pipelines don’t necessarily make more money when oil prices go up, but oil sellers always do.

Pembina’s most recent quarter was pretty strong. In its fourth quarter, PPL delivered 56% growth in revenue, positive net income, and 20% growth in adjusted operating cash flow. Those are pretty solid results. And they should continue into the first quarter, with the strong demand for oil now being observed.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is an integrated energy company. It extracts and refines crude oil and sells it at its Petro-Canada gas stations. It also sells crude oil wholesale to buyers in the United States. This is a very lucrative business when oil prices are high. In its most recent quarter, Suncor grew its cash flow by 157% year over year, because of the strong oil prices that prevailed in the fourth quarter. This quarter, oil prices are far higher than they were then.

So, Suncor has a pretty good chance of beating on earnings when its fourth-quarter release comes out. If it does, then its stock will likely rise, as investors these days are very bullish on profitable energy companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy the Dips on Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are two top Canadian value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Are Soaring: 2 TSX Oil Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two energy stocks, as oil prices continue to hit new highs due to rising geopolitical tensions.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Oil prices are spiking and may not come down soon. Here are two renewable energy stocks that could post a…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Pipeline Giants Are Top Picks in the Current Crisis

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s pipeline giants are the top picks for income investors today as their dividend payouts should be uninterrupted despite the…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 of the Top Canadian Oil Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With the energy industry seeing a significant tailwind these days, here are two of the top Canadian oil stocks to…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Canadians: 2 Oil & Gas ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

If you're looking to bet on oil prices, consider Horizons Crude Oil Energy ETF (TSX:HUC).

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income, given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

2 of the Best Energy Stocks on the TSX Today

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to find high-quality energy stocks to buy on the TSX today, these are some of the best.

Read more »