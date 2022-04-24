Home » Investing » 4 Value Stocks for Safe Investors Who Want Soaring Returns

4 Value Stocks for Safe Investors Who Want Soaring Returns

These four value stocks offer Motley Fool investors a way to get soaring returns in the near future coupled with stable growth thanks to a strong business model.

grow dividends

There are tonnes of opportunities for Motley Fool investors seeking value on the TSX today. But if you’re wanting soaring returns from your investments in the near term, then I’m going to focus on four particular value stocks.

These value stocks in particular have another key component: safety. Each is in a strong industry with a stable business model. But they also are, of course, cheap! Let’s get started.

TD stock

Let’s start with something simple and look at Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). TD stock is probably the best of the Big Six banks for those seeking value stocks with growth and dividends. TD stock offers a yield of 3.74% as of writing and is most definitely cheap trading at 11.78 times earnings.

As a Big Six bank, it already has protection from economic downturns. But more than that, TD stock is expanding. The company is already a top six bank in the United States, but it’s now expanding online. Its loan-repayment plans but it at a top spot, and its credit card partnerships are proving incredibly lucrative.

TD stock is up 14.5% in the last year but down 13% from all-time highs, giving it a solid place to jump in on value stocks like this one.

NorthWest stock

NorthWest Healthcare Property Units REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is another strong and stable company to buy among value stocks. It’s invested in healthcare properties around the world, continuing to deliver record results to investors.

Motley Fool investors may have bought it for dividends, as it has a yield of 5.75% as of writing. But they’re now staying for returns — especially when they trade at 7.02 times earnings, and its portfolio continues to expand.

NorthWest is up 5% in the last year but down 3.5% from all-time highs providing a nice place to jump in.

Kinaxis

The tech sector is certainly volatile right now, and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) hasn’t been excluded. But this company’s diverse portfolio puts it ahead of the others. Kinaxis stock offers investors a solution to the supply-chain demands placed on companies today. That makes it one of the value stocks to consider in more ways than one.

Right now, analysts still believe it’s one of the value stocks that could nearly double in the next year. Shares have come down by 10% in the last year, after climbing to all-time highs. Those highs look to be in the company’s future, however, so I’d wouldn’t forget about this solid tech stock.

Ballard Power

Finally, another company offering a solution for the future is Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP). The company offers fuel cell power to every type of vehicle except personal cars. So, whether it’s marine equipment, subways, or trains, moving to a clean energy future means moving to a company like Ballard.

Shares are a fraction of what they should be, trading at 2.27 times book value. Shares are down 54% in the last year, with analysts believing the stock should double once more. So, this is a strong choice for long-term investors wanting crazy returns in the years to come, as we move to a clean energy future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns KINAXIS INC, NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS, and TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool recommends KINAXIS INC and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

