Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another energy stock looks like incredible bargains for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market melt-up of July and August has been quite pronounced, with the S&P 500 adding another 1.7% to its recent gains on Friday’s session of trade. Indeed, the lower-than-expected inflation report in the United States has caused some to deploy capital back into stocks again on hope that central banks won’t need to hike as aggressively. While it’s never good to underestimate the U.S. Federal Reserve (fighting the Fed, as they call it) or the Bank of Canada, I think value-focused investors are right to ease a toe back into the equity waters before the last round of bargains has a chance to disappear.

Not to discount to the possibility of another post-rally slump, but I think many cash-heavy TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors are underestimating the risk of missing out on upside. Remember, with inflation above 8%, cash will take a hit. As such, TFSA investors should weigh the upside (risk of missing out on gains) and downside risks.

In this piece, we’ll look at two stocks that I still look to have a solid value proposition, even after the recent uptick in markets.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a well-run pipeline company with geographically diversified exposure. Amid the market’s recovery, shares have slipped under their own footing, plunging more than 15% off 52-week highs. At around $65 per share, TRP stock looks like a great pick-up while its yield is slightly higher. The 5.5% dividend yield isn’t just safe, it’s well positioned to grow over the next few years. With an intriguing new deal that could see many new projects in Mexico get the green light, the firm is well on its way to increasing its cash flows with time.

Though the Mexican projects will not be cheap, such assets will be major cash cows for many decades to come. The recent agreement entails 30 years’ worth of service. The Mexican region has a strong appetite for natural gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas). And TC has a front-row seat to the next-level growth to be had.

Simply put, TC’s long-term growth will pay major dividends! At 10.8 times price-to-cash-flow (P/CF) — well below the industry average of 12.0 times — the stock is looking way too cheap to pass up.

Canadian Natural Resources

Speaking of cash cows, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) finds itself with a load of free cash flow, thanks in part to the energy industry windfall. Now, oil prices may not stay above US$90 per barrel forever. Regardless, the company seems more than well positioned to continue making the most of its free cash flow surge, with strategic investments that could improve upon operational performance over time.

Canadian Natural is the new king of the Albertan oil patch, with its $77.2 billion market cap. And while the tides are still in the firm’s favour, TFSA investors should expect more incredible results to come. The firm’s latest quarter saw a 125% profit surge. Though such strength could pave the way for muted growth moving forward, I think it’s a mistake to discount the firm’s capital return capabilities.

The 4.2% dividend yield is bountiful, but it looks positioned to grow at an above-average rate over time. With a 7.47 times price-to-earnings multiple, I view CNQ stock as a bargain, not a value trap!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Pay Massive, Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are flush with cash, and they are giving it back to shareholders. Here are three top stocks…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Get Rich in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many TSX stocks are growing this last month, but these three should be top of your list for the next…

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) the Best TSX Stock to Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely continue to outperform.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is likely to open lower today due to a bearish movement in commodity prices -- especially…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks of 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) and these two other energy stocks have been the biggest growth stocks of 2022 so far.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Oil Falls Below US$100 per Barrel: Sell or Hold These 2 Energy Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil prices fell below US$100 per barrel but it’s not a signal to sell these two TSX energy stocks with…

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy as Natural Gas Prices Touch Records

| Vineet Kulkarni

Why natural gas prices are so high this year?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the best TSX energy stocks investors can buy now and hold forever.

Read more »