Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Seem Ready to Soar

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Seem Ready to Soar

TSX energy stocks could soon bounce higher.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

TSX energy stocks have had enough weakness since June. With their improving balance sheets and earnings growth, Canadian oil and gas names should trade at a much higher valuation. Here are three potential opportunities.

Cenovus Energy

Canadian oil and gas producers have seen massive deleveraging this year, thanks to their soaring free cash flows. Energy commodity prices jumped multi-fold in the first half of 2022 amid increased geopolitical tensions. Canadian energy giant Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is expected to achieve its deleveraging target in the next few quarters. That will allow it to use more of its free cash for shareholder returns.

The company had announced that when its net debt falls below $9 billion, it will allocate 50% of its free cash flows to dividends and share buybacks. At the end of the second quarter (Q2) 2022, it had net debt of $7.5 billion. It might have made a further improvement on the deleveraging front in the third quarter. So, a higher portion of its free cash will likely be used for shareholder returns.

Despite the recent fall, CVE shares have returned 70% in the last 12 months. More balance sheet strength and potential dividend hikes should help the stock rally higher. Interestingly, its recent weakness could be an opportunity.

Birchcliff Energy

Natural gas has shown more strength recently than crude oil. That’s why gas producer names have been relatively strong of late. Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) is a mid-cap natural gas producer that derives 80% of its earnings from gas. It has dropped nearly 20% since last month and looks attractive from a valuation perspective.

Birchcliff Energy is expected to become net debt free by next year. That’s a substantial improvement on the balance sheet front and will likely unlock huge shareholder value.

BIR stock is currently trading five times earnings and 3.5 times cash flows. That looks lower compared to its historical average and should fuel an epic rally. Gas stocks already look ripe for a decent recovery after their months-long correction.

Natural gas names like Birchcliff could outperform from their current levels, given their massive free cash flow potential, dividend-hike prospects, and strengthening balance sheet.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is another appealing bet among TSX energy stocks. However, as oil and gas prices have come down significantly, CNQ stock has declined nearly 28% since June. Its solid dividends and healthy earnings-growth outlook will likely create notable shareholder value in the long term.

CNQ reported a net income of $6.6 billion in the first half of 2022. That was a massive increase from $2.93 billion in the same period last year. And that was not just CNQ. Many peer energy producers saw a stellar financial growth this year.

As a result, shareholder dividends also increased notably. CNQ increased its regular dividend by 50% for 2022. Apart from the regular, it also paid a special dividend of $1.5 per share, collectively amounting to $4.5 per share. That indicates a dividend yield of 7%!

CNQ stock could take support of $61 levels, as it had in the past, and bounce back towards its record highs. It looks attractive from a valuation standpoint as well. Given the expected surge in oil prices, CNQ seems like an appealing bet in the current markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should you Buy Energy Stocks in October?

| Daniel Da Costa

After many energy stocks have fallen in price in recent months, are these some of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Energy Stocks

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Potential

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP)(NYSE:WCP) is a TSX stock that is still worth snatching up in late September.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

TSX From Windfall to Free Fall: Where is the Value?  

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index is in a free fall after windfall gains from tech and energy stocks. Where to look…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Ways to Make Money From Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock attracted investors seeking exposure to the oil price. Here's how to make money from it.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Own if an Oil Slump Comes Next

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top energy stocks are worth buying on weakness as both could endure a potential oil slump.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Energy Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I would watch these three beaten-down stocks till 2032.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Market Selloff: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Could Be the Best Dividend Stock to Buy on the Dip

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why Enbridge could arguably be the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy amid the ongoing market…

Read more »