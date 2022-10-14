Home » Investing » Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Cameco Stock

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Cameco Stock

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock dropped 22% after news it’s investing in an electric company, but here’s why I’m excited.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of woman having fun in the street.

Image source: Getty Images

Cameco (TSX:CCO) has been a volatile stock over the past few years. And I’m certainly not saying that’s suddenly changed overnight. However, with current market volatility taken into consideration, here’s why I’m more excited than ever about Cameco stock.

The meme stock craze is passed

While it may come back in the future, as of writing, the meme stock phase for Cameco stock is currently passed. We don’t have to worry at present about investors feeding the stock only to sell it. If that happens again one day, then sure, sell at enormous highs! But for now, this has reduced volatility to normal levels.

And don’t get me wrong; those levels are still high. Cameco stock is currently up about 11% year to date. However, it’s by far lower than where it was during the meme stock phase. In fact, it’s far lower than it was just a month ago. Shares of Cameco stock are now down by 22% in the last month alone.

Their loss is your gain

Shares of Cameco stock mainly fell over the last week after announcing it would take a stake in a new electric company. This means it’s going to be putting attention onto more than just uranium. At the outset, this may not be the smartest idea.

That’s because the world desperately needs uranium, so you would think the company would want to invest itself more into this area. After all, Russian sanctions has left the world with even less uranium than it had before. And uranium prices are climbing because of it. So, why not invest in uranium companies instead?

The answer is simple: longevity. Cameco stock is looking for ways to diversify its investments for long-term renewable energy planning. And that makes sense, which is what I want to cover next.

For now, don’t think long term

Here’s the thing: I’m excited about Cameco stock as a short-term investment. Let me be clear: by short term, I mean like three to five years, not decades. In the next few years, the world is going to sorely need these uranium companies that power nuclear reactors. And Cameco stock is one of the world’s largest.

With higher prices of uranium comes higher profits, putting it in a strong position for growth. So, after this recent fall is done, investors are likely going to come flooding back.

That being said, as of now, one investment in an electric company does not a solid profile make. With that in mind, I’d plan on waiting for ultra-high share prices, and selling once I meet my goals for returns.

Bottom line

For now, Cameco stock is a great buy. Shares are down 22% in the last month, and it remains in a strong financial position with just 22.71% of equity need to cover all debts. It continues to see earnings rise and is using that cash to diversify. So, if I were you, I’d use this recent downturn to your advantage and invest in Cameco stock before it recovers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Metals Stocks Defying the Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the market drops past 52-week lows, these metal stocks have defied the TSX tumble and grown in the double…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Depressed Gold Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Gold stocks are out of favour due to a strong U.S. dollar. Gold miners are also experiencing higher operating costs.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) Stock Gained 13% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold and miner stocks could continue to trade weakly.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks That Could Soar if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

In choppy waters, two gold heavyweights look too good to pass up right now given their lowered entry points, dividend…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Investors may want to remain cautious, as the TSX roller-coaster ride could continue in the near term amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top TSX Metal Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three metal stocks could be excellent additions to your portfolio.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks are strong buys right now because their current share prices are way below their true values.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Increasing macroeconomic uncertainties could keep TSX stocks highly volatile in the near term.

Read more »