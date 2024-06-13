Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Cryptocurrency Stock Soared 8% This Week, and it’s the Only 1 I’d Buy

1 Cryptocurrency Stock Soared 8% This Week, and it’s the Only 1 I’d Buy

Cryptocurrency stocks can be a dime a dozen, which is why this one stock stands out from the rest as Bitcoin rises higher.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to cryptocurrency stocks, many of them fluctuate widely thanks to the up and down price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). That seems to be the case for this cryptocurrency stock, which saw shares rise 8% this week, only to fall back slightly by 4% the next day.

However, when it comes to cryptocurrency, Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) is still the only one I’d buy. Here’s why.

What happened?

As mentioned, the broader cryptocurrency market has seen a resurgence, with Bitcoin experiencing significant price increases. Galaxy Digital, being heavily involved in the crypto space, has benefited from this trend.

Most recently, Galaxy Digital has been involved in innovative projects, such as the tokenization of high-value assets like a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin into an NFT. Such initiatives highlight the company’s active role in leveraging blockchain technology for new financial solutions.

Furthermore, there has been a positive shift in political sentiment towards cryptocurrencies in the U.S., which has further buoyed market confidence in companies like Galaxy Digital. All of these have been factors influencing the most recent rise in share price for Galaxy stock.

In the green

However, it goes beyond outside factors when it comes to Galaxy Digital stock. Galaxy Digital reported impressive first-quarter financial results, with a net income of $422 million, marking significant growth from the previous quarter. This strong financial performance has boosted investor confidence.

Furthermore, the company’s revenue has seen significant growth due to the rising value of its digital asset portfolio and higher trading volumes. Galaxy Digital’s Bitcoin mining operations also contributed to its strong financial performance, reporting record revenues in this segment.

What’s more, analysts have raised their price targets for Galaxy Digital, reflecting optimism about its future performance. For instance, Canaccord Genuity increased its target price from $17 to $23, maintaining a “buy” rating, indicating strong future growth potential.

More to come? 

Overall, Galaxy Digital’s strong financial performance, coupled with favourable market dynamics and positive regulatory developments, has contributed to its recent stock price rise and ongoing momentum. But more could certainly be on the way.

Part of this is because Galaxy Digital stock is a more diversified business than dependence on cryptocurrency prices alone. Expansion into providing blockchain solutions for enterprises, including supply chain management, finance, and healthcare, can drive growth. As blockchain technology finds more use cases beyond cryptocurrencies, Galaxy Digital’s involvement in such initiatives can significantly enhance its valuation. 

The launch of diversified digital asset investment funds catering to various investor profiles, including risk-averse and high-risk takers, can attract a broader client base. These funds can include a mix of cryptocurrencies, blockchain companies, and other digital assets.

Furthermore, Galaxy stock has been known for its global presence and acquisitions. Should it continue to expand in these ways, shares could also continue to climb.

Bottom line 

By leveraging these diversified investment strategies and focusing on innovation, regulatory engagement, and strategic partnerships, Galaxy Digital can enhance its market position and drive further growth beyond the fluctuations of cryptocurrency prices. So, while shares might be more influenced by the price of Bitcoin these days, looking ahead there could be a lot more growth for this cryptocurrency stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors have a wide selection of AI stocks to choose from, although the best buy today is not the most…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be!

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) remains a top TSX growth stock long-term investors ought to consider right now.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

Bull Market Buys: 1 Magnificent Stock to Own for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can consider gaining exposure to tech stocks such as Shopify in the ongoing bull run.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Celestica Stock Jumped 5% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock continues to see its share price rise higher, but not only because shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

The Best and Worst Canadian Stocks So Far in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The recent rate cut could benefit two Canadian stocks but would not lift two underperforming tech stocks.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Could This Under-the-Radar Canadian Stock Be the Next Shopify?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An under-the-radar Canadian stock could be the next Shopify, given its market-beating and stellar returns thus far in 2024.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got a little extra cash you are looking to invest right now? Here are three Canadian tech stocks that are…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

3 Little-Known Reasons to Keep Buying Nvidia Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is offering up lower share prices, making it worth your while for investors wanting to jump in.

Read more »